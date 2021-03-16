WWE Champion Bobby Lashley learned on Raw that he will be defending his title against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 37, which takes place April 10 and April 11.

McIntyre confronted Lashley on Raw about their marquee bout and mentioned how they both had to fight their way to the top of WWE.

McIntyre called into question why Lashley needs a manager like MVP, which angered the champ. Former WWE Champion The Miz interrupted the pair and acted as a distraction for Lashley to attack McIntyre from behind.

The A-lister also took advantage of the situation and got in some hits on McIntyre before their match. Lashley, as he walked back up the entrance ramp, was attacked by his Raw opponent Sheamus, the former best friend and now rival of McIntyre.

McIntyre went on to dominate The Miz in their opening match despite interference from The Miz's tag team partner, John Morrison. McIntyre bashed The Miz's head into the steel steps multiple times and took him out with a Claymore.

McIntyre did not end the match after landing the Claymore, however, as he chose not to pin The Miz . McIntyre instead picked The Miz back up and performed Lashley's finishing maneuver, The Hurt Lock submission hold, in order to win the match.

Lashley took on Sheamus in the main event of the night. Sheamus will also be facing McIntyre Sunday at the Fastlane pay-per-view event. McIntyre gave himself a front-row seat to catch the action between his two enemies.

The All-Mighty Lashley and Sheamus had a very physical and hard-hitting match. Lashley was able to stop Sheamus' Brogue Kick with a Spear that connected in mid-air.

Lashley stared down McIntyre and applied The Hurt Lock to Sheamus. McIntyre entered the ring and was able to hit Lashley with a Claymore as Raw went off the air.

Also on Raw, 24/7 Champion Bad Bunny and his friend Damian Priest made fun of The Miz backstage for losing the WWE Championship to Lashley.

The Latin music star also met with R-Truth, who was celebrating Austin 3:16 Day early by wearing a number of Stone Cold Steve Austin gear. R-Truth handed over the Stone Cold merch to Bad Bunny and asked for the 24/7 Championship back.

Bad Bunny agreed and gifted the 24/7 Championship back to R-Truth, who was then immediately chased down by potential challengers.

Priest had Bad Bunny accompany him to the ring as he faced off against Jaxson Ryker, the tag team partner of Elias. Priest was able to defeat Ryker quickly by unleashing the Hit The Lights.

Bad Bunny also helped Priest deal with Elias by punching the self-proclaimed rockstar. The duo were then distracted by Morrison who started to walk down the entrance ramp.

The Miz slid into the ring with Elias' guitar and hit Bad Bunny in the back with it before running away.

Other moments from Raw included Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose defeating Naomi and Lana; Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day defeating Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander of The Hurt Business to become the new Raw Tag Team Champions; Shane McMahon taking Braun Strowman out with a camera before their match could start; McMahon driving Strowman through a table and pouring green slime on him afterwards; Alexa Bliss telling Randy Orton to confront her Sunday at Fastlane; Raw Women's Champion Asuka getting revenge on Shayna Baszler by defeating her and crushing her face into an exposed turnbuckle; and United States Champion Riddle successfully defending his title against Mustafa Ali.

The New Day were immediately interrupted by AJ Styles and his towering bodyguard, Omos. Styles and Omos challenged The New Day for the Raw Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 37, which Woods and Kingston accepted. This will mark Omos' first match in WWE.