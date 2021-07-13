WWE Champion Bobby Lashley destroyed the VIP Lounge in a fit of rage on Raw.

ADVERTISEMENT

The All Mighty was upset at how his non-title match against New Day member Xavier Woods went earlier in the night on Monday. Lashley defends the WWE Championship against New Day's Kofi Kingston on Sunday at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view event.

Lashley dominated Woods during their match, which kicked off Raw. The champ was able to nail Woods with a Spear, however, Woods then performed a surprise Inside Cradle to pin Lashley and win the match.

Lashley then stormed out of the ring and wasn't seen again until later in the night when his manager MVP tried to throw him a party inside the VIP Lounge.

MVP brought out Lashley's entourage of women and champagne in hopes of making him feel better. Lashley arrived onto the scene looking despondent and dismissed the women.

The champ told MVP that he appreciates everything that he does but that the games have to end. Lashley said it was back to business and destroyed the VIP Lounge set, throwing chairs outside the ring.

Lashley then promised to defeat Kingston at Money in the Bank, threatening to end his career.

Also on Raw, Jinder Mahal brought out Drew McIntyre's sword that he had stolen last week and dared the Scottish Warrior to meet him inside the ring.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

McIntyre responded to Mahal via video from the backstage area. Mahal then showed how he had broken the sword in half, which didn't affect McIntyre.

McIntyre said the sword Mahal had was a replica and displayed the real one. McIntyre then got revenge by attacking Mahal's prized motorcycle, which was parked backstage. McIntyre ripped parts off the motorcycle and threw it down to the ground.

Alexa Bliss, Nikki Ash, Asuka and Naomi competed in a Fatal 4-Way match. All four women will also be competing in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match on Sunday.

Bliss was confronted by Eva Marie and Doudrop during the match after Marie had an unpleasant time on Bliss' talkshow, Alexa's Playground. Doudrop attacked Bliss from behind and threw her over a barricade at the ThunderDome, but Bliss' body couldn't be found.

Ash was able to score the big victory after rolling up Asuka for the three count.

Other moments from Raw included Ivar of The Viking Raiders defeating Raw Tag Team Champion AJ Styles; Raw Tag Team Champion Omos defeating Erik of The Viking Raiders; United States Champion Sheamus successfully defending his title against Humberto Carrillo after he attacked Carrillo backstage; Ricochet defeating John Morrison in a Falls Count Anywhere match; and Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley defeating WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Natalya.