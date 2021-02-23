Newly crowned WWE Champion The Miz had his victory celebration cut short by Bobby Lashley of The Hurt Business on Raw.

The Miz , who earned the WWE Championship on Sunday after cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase on Drew McIntyre, kicked off Raw on Monday with a special edition of his talkshow, Miz TV.

"I'm holding this title in front of you because I deserve it. I didn't ask for your respect, I demanded it," The Miz said alongside his tag team partner John Morrison.

Lashley and his manager MVP then arrived onto the scene. The duo stated that The Miz owes Lashley a WWE Championship match after he helped The A-lister by attacking McIntyre before the Money in the Bank briefcase was used.

Lashley and MVP said they had an agreement in place with The Miz, who was seen speaking with MVP backstage before he became WWE Champion. The Miz stalled and said it would be hard to fit Lashley into his schedule, causing The All Mighty to give The Miz one hour to make a decision, or else.

The Miz and Morrison met with Lashley and MVP an hour later to hammer out the details of the title match. WWE official Adam Pearce and Shane McMahon were also present.

The Miz said he will defend the WWE Championship against Lashley next week on Raw. Braun Strowman then joined the others and expressed his anger at being left out of the Elimination Chamber match, demanding that he get a title opportunity too.

The Monster Among Men also pointed his anger towards Lashley with McMahon announcing that if Strowman could defeat Lashley on Raw, he would get inserted into next week's championship match. The Miz looked frozen in fear at the thought of facing both Lashley and Strowman while Lashley attacked Strowman's leg from behind.

Lashley and Strowman collided in the main event, which was a battle between two of WWE's biggest and strongest grapplers. The Miz watched the bout from the commentary table.

Lashley was somehow able to survive Strowman's signature Running Powerslam and recovered to Spear Strowman in order to win the match.

The WWE Champion then ran into the ring and tried to attack Lashley using his title as a weapon, but missed. Lashley then took out The Miz and held the WWE Championship up high as Raw went off the air.

Also on Raw, R-Truth was unable to sneak up on 24/7 Champion Bad Bunny backstage in order to win back the title. Damian Priest was also present, once again protecting Bad Bunny from any potential challengers.

Bad Bunny accompanied Priest to the ring as he took on Angel Garza. Priest and Garza started to have a competitive match until Garza started to argue with Bad Bunny.

Priest took advantage of the situation and nailed Garza with the Hit the Lights to claim victory. Priest also helped Bad Bunny fight off more 24/7 title seekers including Drew Gulak.

Randy Orton returned and stated that Alexa Bliss has him distracted from the WWE Championship, resulting in him losing early in the Elimination Chamber match.

The Viper spoke about how he already set The Fiend Bray Wyatt on fire and that he isn't coming back, despite what Bliss says. Orton then started to cough up a black substance before he ran offscreen.

Raw Women's Champion Asuka and Charlotte Flair joined forces again to take on Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler in a non-title match.

Charlotte Flair made a critical mistake in the match when she accidentally took Asuka out with a Big Boot. Jax was then able to land a Leg Drop on Asuka in order to pin her and score the victory. Asuka pushed Charlotte Flair away after she tried to apologize.

The Queen, backstage, also confronted her father Ric Flair about how he is managing Lacey Evans, who is currently on a sabbatical after becoming pregnant.

Charlotte Flair asked her dad to go home and stay away from her career in the name of keeping their family legacy intact.

Other moments from Raw included United States Champion Riddle defeating Morrison; Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day defeating Mace and T-Bar of Retribution; Raw Tag Team Champions Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Business defeating Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado of The Lucha House Party in a Tornado Tag Team match; Sheamus defeating Jeff Hardy; Naomi and Lana defeating Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke; and AJ Styles defeating Ricochet.