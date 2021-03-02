Bobby Lashley became the new WWE Champion after facing The Miz in the main event of Raw.

The Miz had a short title reign due to The A-lister owing Lashley a Championship match after Lashley helped him cash in his Money in the Bank contract on Drew McIntyre at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event.

McIntyre kicked off Raw and stated he would go after either The Miz or Lashley depending on who was the WWE Champion at the end of the night. The Miz tried and failed to get McIntyre on his side against Lashley while Lashley's manager and Hurt Business teammate MVP stated that the title match would happen at 9 p.m. EST sharp.

The championship match didn't happen on schedule as The Miz complained of stomach pains backstage to WWE official Adam Pearce as Lashley waited in the ring. Lashley confronted The Miz backstage and Pearce guaranteed that the match would then happen at 10 p.m. EST.

WWE displayed timers throughout the show to countdown to the WWE Championship match. The Miz came down to the ring this time with his partner John Morrison and the bout finally got under way.

The Miz , after unsuccessfully trying to convince Lashley to face him at WrestleMania 37 instead, immediately grabbed the WWE Championship and ran to the backstage area once the bell rang. The referee counted The Miz out to give Lashley the victory, however, a championship cannot change hands due to losing via count-out.

MVP and Lashley then went to Shane McMahon to plead their case with McMahon announcing that if The Miz didn't defend his title in the main event, he would be stripped of the WWE Championship and it wold be given to Lashley anyway.

The Miz showed up for the main event, which was also turned into a Lumberjack match by McMahon. The entire Raw locker room surrounded the ring in order to prevent The Miz from running away again.

Lashley dominated The Miz as he had nowhere to run. Lashley placed The Miz into The Hurt Lock and forced him to tap out, making him the new WWE Champion. Lashley celebrated in the ring as Raw went off the air.

Also on Raw, Elias tried to ask 24/7 Champion Bad Bunny about a possible musical collaboration, which Bad Bunny turned down.

Bad Bunny then accompanied his friend Damian Priest to the ring as he faced Elias in a highly-competitive match. Elias was able to survive the Broken Arrow but Priest won the match after hitting the guitar player with the Hit the Lights.

Priest has remained undefeated on Raw after coming over the the red brand from NXT.

Randy Orton addressed what happened last week after he started to cough up a black substance, due to Alexa Bliss.

Bliss responded to Orton by playing a jack-in-the-box off-screen. She started to whisper to the toy about bringing The Fiend Bray Wyatt back. Orton watched from a television monitor before he was confronted by a clone of himself.

The Viper was warned about having to face everything that he's done. Orton then started to cough up the black substance once again.

Other moments from Raw included McIntyre defeating his former friend Sheamus; Women's Tag Team Champion Nia Jax defeating Naomi; Raw Tag Team Champions Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Business successfully defending their titles against the make-shift team of Braun Strowman and Pearce; United States Champion Riddle and The Lucha House Party defeating Retribution before Retribution leader Mustafa Ali beat Riddle in a non-title match; and Charlotte Flair defeating Women's Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler.

Flair, before her match, said she wanted to face Asuka for the Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37. Asuka is currently recovering after Baszler kicked her in the face last week, which caused the champ to lose multiple teeth.