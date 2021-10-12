WWE Champion Big E formed an unlikely alliance with his future opponent Drew McIntyre to take on SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos on Raw.

Big E and McIntyre kicked off the show on Monday and discussed their upcoming championship match at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view event, which takes place Oct. 21 at 12 p.m. EDT on Peacock.

The Scottish Warrior said he is seeking the WWE Championship again after he held the title during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Usos then made a surprise appearance from SmackDown and mentioned how their cousin, Universal Champion Roman Reigns, will take care of McIntyre when he switches over to the blue brand. Jimmy and Jey Uso also warned Big E that he might be facing Reigns at Survivor Series on Nov. 21.

The Usos challenged Big E and McIntyre to a tag team match with both grapplers accepting. Big E and McIntyre briefly argued afterwards, which allowed The Usos to take out both men with Superkicks.

The champ and McIntyre's alliance started to fall apart during the main event when Big E accidentally crashed into McIntyre. Big E then tried to pin Jey Uso, but McIntyre stopped him by pulling him out of the ring.

A shoving contest ensued followed by a brawl between Big E and McIntyre outside the ring. The referee counting out both men, giving The Usos the victory as Big E and McIntyre continued to exchange blows.

The Usos got involved in the fight but Big E and McIntyre worked together one last time to dispose of the SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Big E then asked McIntyre to get back into the ring to finish their fight.

McIntyre escaped Big E's Big Ending and nailed him with a Claymore as Raw went off the air.

Also on Raw, SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch was put into a team with Raw Women's Champion Charlotte Flair to take on Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks.

Lynch will be defending her title against both Belair and Banks in a Triple Threat match at Crown Jewel.

Belair and Banks argued over who should start the match and started to fight each other until Lynch went on the attack. Belair pushed Lynch into Flair, which caused The Queen to get involved in the battle.

WWE officials Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce came out to stop the chaos and start the match in an orderly fashion. Both teams still continued to fights amongst each other, however, causing the referee to end the bout in a no contest.

Lynch then got the last laugh by taking Banks out with the Manhandle Slam.

Bobby Lashley had harsh words for Hall of Famer Goldberg, who he will be facing at Crown Jewel in a No Holds Barred Match.

The All Mighty mentioned how Goldberg has threatened to kill him and how that is not befitting of a Hall of Famer.

Lashley promised to end Goldberg's legendary career and referred to the grappler as a rabid dog that needs to be put down.

Other moments from Raw included Xavier Woods defeating Ricochet to advance in the King of the Ring tournament; Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin defeating Mansoor and Mustafa Ali; Shayna Baszler defeating Dana Brooke to advance in the Queen's Crown tournament; Omos defeating Raw Tag Team Champion Riddle; Austin Theory defeating Jeff Hardy; Jinder Mahal defeating Kofi Kingston to advance in King of the Ring tournament; Doudrop defeating Natalya to advance in the Queen's Crown tournament and Mustafa Ali betraying his tag team partner Mansoor.