Raw Women's Champion Asuka reignited her rivalry with Charlotte Flair in the main event of Raw.

Asuka and Flair were orginally going to open Raw with their match on Monday but they were interrupted by newly crowned Women's Tag Team Champions Bayley and Sasha Banks.

Bayley is also SmackDown Women's Champion, making her a double title holder and the most dominant woman in all of WWE. The pair gloated until The IIconics arrived onto the scene and announced that Bayley and Banks will be defending the Women's Tag Team Championships against them and Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross in a Triple Threat match Sunday at Backlash.

The crowded scene was also turned into a Triple Threat match with Asuka and Flair having to put their differences aside as a team against The IIconics and Bayley and Banks.

Asuka and Flair were effective together but could not get along throughout the bout, tagging each other in and out of the match as they pleased. Asuka won after she forced Billie Kay of The IIconics to tap out to the Asuka Lock.

Flair, after the victory, knocked down Asuka and posed with the Raw Women's Championship.

Asuka and Flair had a highly competitive match in the main event which also featured Bayley, Banks and The IIconics watching the action from ringside. Flair threw Asuka into the announcer's desk toward Bayley and Banks, causing The IIconics to attack them ahead of their match on Sunday.

Asuka, after gaining control against Flair, was distracted by the arrival of Nia Jax. Asuka took Jax down but then immediately walked into a Big Boot from Flair, which was enough for The Queen to score a three count.

Jax, after the match, then continued to attack Asuka and took her out with a Samoan Drop. Asuka defends her Raw Women's Championship against Jax at Backlash.

Also on Raw, Hall of Famer Edge was a guest on his best friend Christian's talk show, The Peep Show.

Christian questioned if Edge is ready to take on Randy Orton at Backlash and tried to motivate his former tag team partner. Orton interrupted the show from backstage and claimed that he would finally end Edge's career and send him home to his family.

Other moments from Raw included Rey Mysterio announcing that his recovery is going well after he was attacked by Seth Rollins; Aleister Black and Humberto Carrillo defeating Rollins' disciples Murphy and Austin Theory; Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits facing The Viking Raiders in a decathlon; Andrade defeating Angel Garza and Kevin Owens to earn a U.S. Championship match; and Bobby Lashley and MVP defeating The Viking Raiders.

Lashley, after the match, locked in the Full Nelson on Ivar of The Viking Raiders. The Street Profits tired to help but WWE Champion Drew McIntyre sent Lashley out of the ring with a Claymore.

McIntyre defends his WWE Championship against Lashley Sunday at Backlash.