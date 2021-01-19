Alexa Bliss displayed an eerie new transformation and crossed paths with double champion Asuka on Raw.

Asuka, who is the Raw Women's Champion and one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions with Charlotte Flair, first joined Bliss for her talk show Alexa's Playground on Monday before their main event bout.

Bliss used the opportunity to declare herself for the Women's Royal Rumble match, which takes place on Jan. 31. Bliss, who was talking to someone who wasn't there, told Asuka that perhaps they will face off for the Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37.

Bliss continued to talk to an imaginary friend on an empty swing. Asuka mentioned The Fiend, which angered Bliss. She then started laughing and started riding a wooden horse as Asuka left the ring.

Asuka and Bliss then collided in the main event of the night. The Empress of Tomorrow was in control at first until the lights in the arena went out.

Bliss then went through a transformation, ditching her black and pink outfit for an all-black ensemble along with black lipstick and eyeliner.

Bliss was suddenly able to withstand all of Asuka's attacks. She tried to apply the Mandible Claw, a move used by her partner The Fiend Bray Wyatt who has been missing since December when Randy Orton set him on fire.

Asuka unleashed a series of strikes that Bliss was unfazed by. Bliss grabbed the double champion and delivered a Sister Abagail to earn the three count and defeat Asuka.

Bliss stared at the screen and transformed back into her happier, normal self. She then uttered The Fiend's catchphrase "Let Me In" with the voice of The Fiend being heard as Raw went off the air.

Orton, who was attacked by a fire ball last week delivered by Bliss, kicked off Raw by wearing a white mask that covered his face.

The Viper said the mask protects himself and everyone else from seeing what happened to his face, noting that he has first-degree burns.

Orton didn't place blame on Bliss but rather The Fiend and said he will not be stopped from winning the Men's Royal Rumble match and going on to main event WrestleMania 37.

Other moments from Raw included Charlotte Flair defeating Peyton Royce after Lacey Evans tried to distract her by wearing a robe belonging to her father Ric Flair; Mace of Retribution defeating Xavier Woods of The New Day; Shayna Baszler defeating Mandy Rose; AJ Styles defeating Ricochet with an impressive Styles Clash; The Hurt Business defeating Riddle and The Lucha House Party; Jeff Hardy defeating Jaxson Ryker by disqualification; and Mr. Money in the Bank The Miz and John Morrison making fun of WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Goldberg on talk show The Dirt Sheet.

The Miz had two imposters dress up as Goldberg and McIntyre ahead of their title match at the Royal Rumble. The Miz said both men would lose at the event when he cashes in his Money in the Bank contract.