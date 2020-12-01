AJ Styles became the No. 1 contender for the WWE Championship on Raw and will face Drew McIntyre for the title at the TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs pay-per-view event on Dec. 20.

Styles, who was joined by his towering bodyguard Omos, earned the championship opportunity on Monday after competing in a Triple Threat match against his former Survivor Series teammates Keith Lee and Riddle.

Lee used his superior strength to dominate parts of the match and even used Riddle's body as a weapon to attack Styles with.

Riddle gave Styles the opening he needed when The Original Bro took Lee out with a series of knee strikes. Styles then leaped into the air and took out Riddle with the Phenomenal Forearm to earn the victory and a WWE Championship match.

McIntyre competed in the main event with his friend Sheamus against Mr. Money in the Bank The Miz and John Morrison. Styles joined the announcer's desk as a guest commentator.

The Phenomenal One had met with The Miz earlier and devised a plan to help The A-lister cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase on McIntyre to become the new WWE Champion. Styles was open to the idea as he saw The Miz as an easier opponent to face at TLC.

Morrison was able to toss Sheamus over the guard rail during the bout, which led to Styles entering the fray to take McIntyre out with a Phenomenal Forearm. The act gave McIntyre and Sheamus the victory as The Miz debated with Styles about using his Money in the Bank briefcase.

The Miz, after multiple attacks on McIntyre, then decided to cash in but the champ rose to his feet. McIntyre threw Morrison out of the ring and nailed The Miz with a Claymore, stopping the cash-in in its tracks. Styles escaped unscathed as Omos picked his client up and took him to safety.

Alexa Bliss kicked off Raw by hosting her talkshow A Moment of Bliss. Randy Orton was the special guest to discuss his rivalry with Bliss' new partner, The Fiend Bray Wyatt

The Viper mentioned how he is similar to The Fiend and said he burned down the remains of Wyatt's mentor Sister Abigail years ago as it was Wyatt's biggest vulnerability.

Orton said that Bliss is Wyatt's newest weak point as the lights in the arena went out and The Fiend made his appearance. Orton was holding Bliss when the lights returned, causing The Fiend to ask for her back. Orton placed Bliss into The Fiend's arms and was able to quickly leave the ring.

Other moments from Raw included Jeff Hardy defeating Elias in a violent Symphony of Destruction match; Slapjack of Retribution defeating Ricochet; Cedric Alexander of The Hurt Business defeating Raw Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods of The New Day; Dana Brooke defeating Reckoning of Retribution in Reckoning's first match; and Raw Women's Champion Asuka teaming up with Lana to defeat Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

Lana pinned Baszler to win the match after Asuka knocked her out with a sliding kick. Asuka had attacked Baszler while she was applying the Kirifuda Clutch to Lana.