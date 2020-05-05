AJ Styles has returned to WWE for the first time since The Undertaker buried him alive at WrestleMania 36.

ADVERTISEMENT

Styles made his comeback on Raw Monday by being the last competitor in a Gauntlet match to determine who will get to compete in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match on Sunday at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view event.

Bobby Lashley started off the Gauntlet and handily defeated Titus O'Neil, Akira Tozawa and Shelton Benjamin. The All Mighty was then unintentionally disqualified during his bout with Humberto Carrillo.

Carrillo was able to survive against his cousin Angel Garza and then Austin Theory before Styles entered the match. The Phenomenal One concentrated on Carrillo's left leg and then applied his Calf Crusher submission hold which caused Carrillo to tap out.

Styles said afterwards that he will do whatever it takes to win the Money in the Bank briefcase, including throwing off another competitor from the roof of WWE headquarters.

The Men's and Women's Money in the Bank Ladder matches this year are taking place at WWE headquarters in Stamford. The bouts will begin at the same time on the ground floor of the office space where superstars will fight and race each other to the rooftop where the Men's and Women's Money in the Bank briefcases are located. A ladder is needed to retrieve the briefcases which will be hanging above a WWE ring.

The Money in the Bank briefcase guarantees a world championship match at any time the holder chooses. Daniel Bryan, King Corbin, Otis, Aleister Black and Rey Mysterio are also competing on the Men's side while Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Asuka, Carmella, Lacey Evans and Dana Brooke are competing on the Women's side.

Also on Raw, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre battled Seth Rollins' disciple Murphy. McIntyre will be defending his title against Rollins on Sunday.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Rollins watched the bout from the entrance ramp. Murphy fought hard but was never able to keep McIntyre down for long.

Murphy went into the corner and mocked McIntyre's countdown to delivering the Claymore before the champ delivered the real Claymore and won the match. Rollins attacked McIntyre from behind afterwards and attempted to perform the Curb Stomp but McIntyre escaped. Rollins was then able to crawl out of the ring before another Claymore could be unleashed.

NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair made an apperance and started speaking about her title match against Io Shirai on Wednesday before she was interrupted by Liv Morgan.

Morgan challenged The Queen to a match which Flair accepted. Flair weathered Morgan's attacks and eventually won the contest after applying the Figure Eight.

Other moments from Raw included Asuka and Baszler briefly teaming up to take down Nia Jax while they appeared on MVP's talk show The VIP Lounge; Shane Thorne and Brendan Vink defeating Ricochet and Cedric Alexander; and The Viking Raiders defeating Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits in a non-title match.