AJ Styles gained the upper hand against WWE Champion Drew McIntyre on Raw, days before their championship clash Sunday at the TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Styles helped kick off Raw on Monday by joining Mr. Money in the Bank, The Miz and his partner John Morrison for a reading of The Nightmare Before TLC.

The Miz recited the fake children's book, which described how Styles was going to become the new WWE Champion at TLC. Morrison dressed up as Mel Gibson's character from the 1995 film Braveheart in an effort to mock McIntyre's Scottish heritage.

McIntyre's friend Sheamus appeared to stop the comedy segment and begin his match against Styles.

The Phenomenal One concentrated on Sheamus' left leg to gain an advantage in the bout. Styles also relied on his ringside bodyguard Omos, who stopped a powerbomb attempt by Sheamus.

Styles made Sheamus come crashing down after he started to climb the ropes. Styles then pinned down Sheamus to win the match. Omos, afterward, saved Styles from an upset Sheamus, who was on the attack.

Omos' encounter with Sheamus left his leg wrapped up in the ring rope. Styles took advantage of the situation and punished Sheamus with a number of chair shots.

Styles would return for the main event with McIntyre for the WWE Championship Ascension Ceremony. The segment involved the raising of McIntyre's WWE title above the ring before his match against Styles on Sunday.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Styles promised victory at TLC before he had The Miz and Morrison suddenly attack McIntyre. The champ recovered and delivered a Claymore to The Miz followed by a Claymore to Morrison, who was holding a ladder.

Omos came to the rescue again and distracted McIntyre from Styles, who then attacked the champ from behind. Styles had Omos pass him a table followed by a ladder.

Styles started assaulting McIntyre and ended the beatdown by jumping off the top of the ladder into McIntyre, which caused him to crash through a table. Styles then climbed the ladder again and grabbed the WWE Championship as Raw went off the air.

Bray Wyatt took a field trip to the WWE ThunderDome, along with his Firefly Funhouse puppets Mercy the Buzzard, Huskus the Pig and Ramblin' Rabbit.

Wyatt entered the ring and made snake jokes in reference to his rival Randy Orton. Wyatt's alter ego The Fiend will be face Orton on Sunday at TLC. The Viper responded to Wyatt but spoke to him through the video screen. Orton dared Wyatt to come backstage and play a game of hide and seek, which Wyatt agreed to.

Wyatt looked backstage for Orton, encountering Riddle and 24/7 Champion R-Truth along the way. Wyatt stopped at a creepy looking rocking chair and sat in it until Orton ambushed him from behind.

Orton threw Wyatt into a wooden crate and shut the door. Orton then doused the crate in gasoline and set it on fire with Wyatt inside. Orton smiled at the flames until The Fiend burst out of the crate and took Orton down the Mandible Claw.

Other moments from Raw included The Hurt Business defeating Raw Tag Team Champions The New Day and Jeff Hardy; Lana defeating Women's Tag Team Champion Nia Jax before Jax and Shayna Baszler injured Lana's ankle; Elias introducing his new bodyguard Jaxson Ryker; The Miz and Morrison defeating Keith Lee in a Handicap match; Mace of Retribution defeating Ricochet; Dana Brooke defeating Baszler by disqualification due to interference from Jax; and Riddle defeating MVP.

Raw Women's Champion Asuka and a returning Mandy Rose came to help Brooke. Asuka will need to find a new partner to face Jax and Baszler for the Women's Tag Team Championships Sunday at TLC.