WWE's R-Truth became the 24/7 Champion once again after he faced off against Riddick Moss in an impromptu match.

Truth ambushed Moss while he was jogging around his neighborhood in a new video uploaded by WWE on Sunday.

Moss first noticed a WWE referee in uniform drive up near him while he was jogging and was quickly suspicious that a challenger for his title was approaching.

Truth then came out of the car's trunk and suddenly pinned Moss to win the 24/7 Championship. The grappler quickly celebrated before he drove off in the referee's car.

The 24/7 Championship was introduced by Hall of Famer Mick Foley and has to be defended 24-hours a day, seven days a week with a match able to take place anytime or anywhere as long as a referee is present.

Truth has held the title multiple times and has been involved in matches that have taken place on an airplane and during a wedding.