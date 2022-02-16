NXT Champion Bron Breakker defended his title against Santos Escobar and Pete Dunne battled Tony D'Angelo inside of a weaponized steel cage at WWE NXT: Vengeance Day.

Breakker faced off against Escobar in the main event on Tuesday. Escobar was joined at ringside by his group, Legado del Fantasma.

Legado del Fantasma made their presence felt during the bout and distracted Breakker as Raw competitor Dolph Ziggler suddenly entered the ring and nailed the champion with a Superkick.

Escobar took advantage of the situation and tried to pin Breakker, but it wasn't enough. Ziggler tried to re-enter the ring in order to finish the job but his rival, Tommaso Ciampa, stopped him in his tracks.

Ciampa and Ziggler brawled outside the ring as the match continued. Breakker escaped from a Frog Splash and delivered a Spear followed by a Gorilla Press Slam in order to win the match and remain NXT Champion.

Dunne and D'Angelo went to war inside a steel cage, which was littered with weapons including a table, trash can, kendo sticks and chairs.

Dunne got right to work and tossed D'Angelo into the cage before starting to use the chair. D'Angelo recovered and slammed Dunne hard into the trash can.

D'Angelo later went inside a tool box brought out zip ties that he used to tie up Dunne. D'Angelo pummeled his rival but Dunne was eventually able to break out of the zip ties.

Dunne used a cricket bat that he broke across D'Angelo's back and landed the Bitter End, but D'Angelo kicked out at two. Dunne then used a crowbar and performed a second Bitter End in order to win the violent match.

Also at WWE NXT: Vengeance Day, NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction defended their titles against Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta.

Toxic Attraction attacked Hartwell and Pirotta before the match, but the duo did not let the setback keep them down.

Dolin and Jayne's Toxic Attraction partner Mandy Rose, who is also the NXT Women's Champion, got herself ejected from ringside after she tried to interfere in the match.

Pirotta started to take control of the match with her superior power and nearly won the bout with a Double Fallaway Slam. The two teams later battled outside the ring where Pirotta was taken out after being thrown into the steel steps.

Toxic Attraction then retained their titles after attacking Hartwell, who was all alone.

Other moments from WWE NXT: Vengeance Day included Carmelo Hayes successfully defending his North American Championship against Cameron Grimes; The Creed Brothers defeating MSK to win the Dusty Classic; and Solo Sikoa confronting Gunther.