WWE NXT featured two Steel Cage matches as The Velveteen Dream battled Roderick Strong and Tegan Nox took on her heated rival Dakota Kai.

Dream and Strong faced off in the main event on Wednesday. Dream was looking for further revenge on Strong after his group The Undisputed Era injured The Purple One months ago.

The brutal contest got more violent with help from Strong's wife Marina Shafir who placed a kendo stick inside the ring. Shafir has been mentioned by Dream in recent weeks as he attempted to play mind games with Strong.

The Undisputed Era consisting of NXT Champion Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish, came down to the ring just as Dream was about to perform a Purple Rainmaker from the top of the cage.

Dream fought off the group and threw Cole into the ring. Dream then decided to focus on punishing Cole and pushed Strong out of the cage through the side door, allowing Strong to win the match. Dream then locked the side door, keeping him trapped inside with Cole.

Dream used the kendo stick on Cole and then on Strong who was able to climb to the top part of the cage from the outside. Dream ended things by delivering a Dream Valley Drive to Cole on top of a steel chair.

Dream celebrated with Cole's NXT Championship as WWE NXT went off the air.

Nox and Kai had a highly-competitive match inside the steel cage as Kai's new partner Raquel Gonzalez watched the action from the outside.

Nox brought the fight to Kai, delivering a Chokeslam to her from the top of the cage and then later a Cross-Body from the top of the cage.

Gonzalez would get involved, however, preventing Nox from escaping through the side door. Kai came over to help but accidentally kicked Gonzalez in the process. Nox capitalized on the moment and struck Kai with The Shiniest Wizard but somehow, Kai survived the attack and wouldn't stay down for the three count.

Kai won the match after Gonzalez recovered and used the side door to pin Nox to the steel cage. Kai was able to easily walk out from the side door in order to score the victory.

Other moments from NXT included Chelsea Green defeating Shotzi Blackheart to qualify for a No. 1 Contender's Ladder match at NXT TakeOver: Tampa on April 4; Cameron Grimes challenging NXT North American Champion Keith Lee to a future title match; Fish and O'Reilly defeating Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan; and Austin Theory defeating Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott.

Johnny Gargano lashed out at NXT announcer Mauro Ranallo during an interview about his attack on Tommaso Ciampa.

Gargano yelled at Ranallo stating that the announcer knew why he had to attack his former rival and tag team partner, costing Ciampa the NXT Championship in the process.