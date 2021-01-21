Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher went to war inside of the Fight Pit in the main event of WWE NXT.

The Fight Pit is Thatcher's specialty and is a modified steel cage with a small walkway located at the top. The match can only be won by knockout or submission.

Ciampa and Thatcher started the brutal match on the walkway Wednesday before eventually taking their battle down to the ring.

Ciampa performed a low blow that was used to escape a sleeper hold. Ciampa was also able to perform Willow's Bell and land Fairytale Ending, but it still wasn't enough.

Ciampa found himself stuck inside the cage, which Thatcher took advantage of by placing his rival into a modified Stretch Muffler. Ciampa was forced to tap out due to the hold being applied to his surgically repaired knee, giving Thatcher the big win.

Also on WWE NXT, the first-ever Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament was kicked off by Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix who introduced the participants.

Phoenix spoke about how NXT has been at the forefront of the women's evolution in professional wrestling and noted how stars like Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, Bayley and more got their start on the yellow and gold brand.

Phoenix thanked fans for supporting women's wrestling and introduced the tournament's first match between Kacey Catanzaro and Kayden Carter against Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez.

Martinez was dominant in the bout but was taken out by her rival, NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai. The champ grabbed Martinez off the ring apron and threw her into the announcer's desk, taking her out of the match.

Catanzaro and Carter wasted no time with Catanzaro performing an impressive, Twisting Senton off the top rope to score the victory and advance into the tournament.

NXT Champion Finn Balor met with NXT general manager Regal and said he eventually wants to face Pete Dunne but only after he takes care of Dunne's friends, NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch.

Regal said Balor can face Lorcan and Burch next week if he finds himself a tag team partner.

Balor, who stated that he has no friends, approached his rival Kyle O'Reilly of The Undisputed Era with the offer. Balor recently defended his title for a second time against O'Reilly in a winning effort.

O'Reilly accepted the offer, making the match official.