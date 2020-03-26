Triple H granted heated rivals Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano one last match which will take place in two weeks on WWE NXT.

ADVERTISEMENT

Triple H , the founder of NXT, appeared on the black and gold brand Wednesday to try and settle the dispute between Ciampa and Gargano who were once tag team partners but are instead heated enemies once again.

Triple H said that NXT general manager William Regal would have fired Ciampa and Gargano already for their destructive brawl inside the WWE Performance Center. This lead Triple H to demanding that their dispute end after one more more match.

Ciampa and Gargano met each other in the ring next to Triple H and promised not to attack each other. The final bout will take place in two weeks so that Gargano can prepare. Triple H stated that he will find an empty building for the confrontation.

The trio were then interrupted by a strange video that teased the arrival of a new star.

Also on NXT, Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle competed against Roderick Strong of The Undisputed Era in a hard-hitting contest.

The Original Bro withstood Strong's Olympic Slam and then later a series of running punches to deliver the BroDerek for the win.

Riddle, as he celebrated in the ring, was attacked by two unknown men that were led by Malcolm Bivens.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Bivens declared that the mysterious men are the future of the NXT Tag Team division.

Io Shirai returned to NXT in a match against Aliyah for a spot in the No. 1 contender's Ladder match that will take place in the coming weeks. The Ladder match will determine who will get to challenge for the NXT Women's Championship following WrestleMania 36.

Shirai was able to face Aliyah after Aliyah attacked and injured her planned opponent Xia Li backstage. Shirai won the match after nailing Aliyah with a Moonsault.

Current NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley will be defending her title against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 36 which begins on April 4.

Other moments from NXT included Tyler Breeze defeating Austin Theory; Killian Dain defeating Tehuti Miles; Cameron Grimes defeating Tony Nese; NXT North American Champion Keith Lee brawling with Damian Priest and Dominik Dijakovic; Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch defeating Shane Thorne and Brendan Vink; and Candice LeRae defeating Kayden Carter to qualify for the No. 1 contender's Ladder match.