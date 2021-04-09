Karrion Kross became the new NXT Champion and Kyle O'Reilly went to war against his former best friend Adam Cole on the second night of WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver.

Kross vs. Finn Balor for the NXT Championship and O'Reilly vs. Cole in an Unsanctioned match were the co-main events for the night on Thursday. Raquel Gonzalez became the new NXT Women's Champion during night one on Wednesday.

Kross, who was joined by his partner Scarlett, headed into his title match against Balor after being forced to relinquish the title in August due to injury. Kross has remained undefeated in singles competition, while Balor, the defending champion, came into the bout with a 14-1 record at TakeOver events.

The two grapplers started the match out by feeling each other out. Balor was able to ignite Kross after he slapped him in the face.

Balor's strategy was to concentrate attacks on Kross' left arm and shoulder. Balor then moved onto his opponent's ribs and liver.

The Prince was able to land the Coupe de Grace from the top rope but Kross immediately grabbed him and placed him into the Straight Jacket submission hold. Balor escaped and applied his own submission but Kross started punching him relentlessly.

Kross then hit Balor in the back of the neck twice to win the match and reclaim the NXT Championship.

O'Reilly and Cole, two former members of the dominant Undisputed Era, clashed in an Unsanctioned match where there was no rules and NXT could not be held responsible for what happened.

The violent contest included the use of steel chairs, a metal chain and even a television as the bitter enemies brawled all over the arena. Cole, after growing frustrated, knocked the referee out with a punch. The move would cost him as Cole could have won the match moments later, but the referee was unable to make the three count.

Cole and O'Reilly started fighting near the entrance ramp when O'Reilly wrapped himself around Cole to apply the Guillotine submission hold. Cole then drove O'Reilly and himself crashing through the ramp, down to the floor.

O'Reilly gained control back inside the ring by hitting Cole with his own move The Last Shot and then later a low blow. He then wrapped the metal chain around his leg and hit Cole with a knee strike into a steel chair to win the match.

Medical personal and WWE officials escorted Cole out on a stretcher afterwards.

Also at Stand and Deliver night two, Santos Escobar and Jordan Devlin competed in a Ladder match to determine the undisputed Cruiserweight Champion.

Devlin was the Cruiserweight Champion but he was unable to compete for a year due to being in Ireland during the COVID-19 pandemic. Escobar became the new Cruiserweight Champion in the mean time with this ladder match unifying both titles.

Escobar, who received help from his group Legado del Fantasma, won the match after he head butted Devlin off the ladder, sending him crashing down into another ladder.

Other moments from Stand and Deliver night two included Killian Dain and Drake Maverick defeating Breezango to become the No. Contenders for the NXT Tag Team Championships; NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon successfully defending their titles against Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell; and North American Champion Johnny Gargano successfully defending his title against Bronson Reed.