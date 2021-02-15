NXT Champion Finn Balor defended his title against Pete Dunne in the main event of WWE NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day.

Balor and Dunne had a highly-competitive and physical match on Sunday as both grapplers pushed themselves to the limit.

Dunne focused on Balor's left hand by snapping and stomping on his fingers. Balor's strategy involved targeting Dunne's left leg.

Balor went to the top rope to deliver the Coup de Grace, but Dunne caught the champion after he landed and applied a triangle choke hold. Dunne eventually performed his finisher the Bitter End, but Balor was able to survive it and counter with a DDT.

Balor took away Dunne's mouthguard and nailed him in the face with a dropkick. Balor landed the Coup de Grace and followed it up with the 1916 in order to win the match and remain NXT Champion.

Dunne's friends, NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch, headed down to the ring afterwards and collectively attacked Balor.

Balor's former rival Kyle O'Reilly and his Undisputed Era partners Adam Cole and Roderick Strong came to the rescue to fight off Lorcan, Burch and Dunne. O'Reilly helped Balor to his feet and congratulated him on successfully defending his title.

Cole, in a shocking turn of events, then delivered a Superkick to Balor. Cole followed that up by Superkicking O'Reilly, possibly signaling the end of the Undisputed Era. Strong stood in the ring looking stunned.

Also at WWE NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day, NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai defended her title in a Triple Threat match against Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez

Shirai was attacked immediately by Martinez who didn't wait for everyone's introductions as the match got started.

Shirai lived up to her nickname as The Genius of the Sky during the bout by climbing a ringside scaffolding to launch herself at Martinez and Storm.

Storm, back in the ring, landed Storm Zero on Martinez but it wasn't enough. Storm then performed a top-rope Headbutt but Shirai stopped Storm's pinning attempt with a Moonsault. Shirai was then able to pin Martinez to retain the NXT Women's Championship.

The Men's and Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournaments came to an end with two final round matches.

Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai defeated Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon to become the first-ever winners of the inaugural Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament. Newcomers MSK were able to defeat the Grizzled Young Veterans on the men's side.

Both winning teams were presented with a giant trophy.

Also on WWE NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day, Johnny Gargano successfully defended his North American Championship against Kushida.