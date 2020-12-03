Shotzi Blackheart faced off against Raquel Gonzalez in a ladder match on WWE NXT.

The main event bout on Wednesday was to determine if Blackheart or Gonzalez's team will gain an advantage Sunday at the War Games pay-per-view event.

War Games is a violent contest between two teams who battle it out inside of a giant steel cage that covers two rings. Blackheart is leading a team that consists of Ember Moon and Rhea Ripley against Gonzalez, Candice LeRae who is leading her team, Dakota Kai and Toni Storm.

Blackheart, who still needed a fourth teammate, and Gonzalez, punished each other in the hard-hitting contest. The match could only be won by grabbing a briefcase that hanged above the ring. Winning the match would allow an early two-on-one advantage at War Games.

Gonzalez and Blackheart's team arrived onto the scene, leading to a massive brawl. NXT Champion Io Shirai then made a surprise apperance and prevented Gonzalez from climbing the ladder.

Shirai also took out the two fighting factions with an impressive top-rope Moonsault. The attack allowed Blackheart to climb the ladder and win the match. Shirai officially joined Blackheart's team as the fourth member.

Former NFL star and podcaster Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne and NXT Tag Team Champions Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan promised to end The Undisputed Era when they also face off in a War Games match on Sunday.

McAfee bragged about putting his squad together using his money. The normally silent Dunne also spoke about how The Undisputed Era will be defeated.

WWE NXT was kicked off with a tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Patterson who recently died at the age of 79. NXT head Triple H and the rest of the NXT roster gave a moment of silence for Patterson before a tribute video played.

The tribute featured moments from Patterson's biggest matches and how he worked backstage with some of the biggest stars in wrestling. Patterson was the first-ever Intercontinental Champion, invented the Royal Rumble match, and worked alongside WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon.

Other moments from WWE NXT included NXT North American Champion Leon Ruff and Damian Priest defeating Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar and Raul Mendoza; Cameron Grimes defeating August Grey before he was confronted by Dexter Lumis who whipped him with a strap; Jake Atlas defeating Tony Nese and Imperium vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans ending in a no-contest due to interference from Ever-Rise.

Ruff will be defending his North American Championship against Priest and Johnny Gargano Sunday in a Triple Threat match.