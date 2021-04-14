Newly crowned NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez got to celebrate with her friends, new SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair and new Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley on WWE NXT.

Gonzalez captured the NXT Women's Championship from Io Shirai recently during night one of NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver.

The champ addressed NXT fans on Tuesday alongside her partner Dakota Kai. Gonzalez spoke about how she missed out on her planned debut when the black and gold brand aired on the USA Network for the first time in September 2019.

"I went home that night and I swore that would never happen again. When my opportunity comes, I am going to be ready. So I busted my ass to move faster, train harder, lift heavier and a year and half later, I stand here as your NXT Women's Champion," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez was then interrupted by the newest member of the NXT women's roster, Franky Monet, who came down to the ring holding a small dog. Monet promised to see Gonzalez every Tuesday on NXT.

Ripley then arrived onto the scene followed by Belair. Ripley became Raw Women's Champion after defeating Asuka during at WrestleMania 37, while Belair became SmackDown Women's Champion after defeating Sasha Banks at the event.

The trio shared hugs, displayed their titles and looked at an old photo of them posing together on a big screen. The moment showcased the top three women in all of WWE who first got their start in NXT. Gonzalez, Belair and Ripley also posed with NXT boss Triple H backstage.

Also on WWE NXT, newly crowned NXT Champion Karrion Kross gave his first speech since defeating Finn Balor at night two of Stand and Deliver. Kross was joined by his partner Scarlett and the duo were given a cinematic entrance that was presented in black and white.

Kross gave props to Balor and challenged anyone to try and try away his championship. Kross then promised to lay waste to the entire roster.

"I will fold every single one of you until there is no one left!" Kross yelled.

The Way, consisting of North American Champion Johnny Gargano, his wife Candice LeRae, Austin Theory and Indi Hartwell, were in action against Dexter Lumis, Bronson Reed and NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon.

Hartwell, who has a crush on Lumis, kept trying to be in the ring with him at the same time. LeRae continued to keep the grapplers apart and performed a Diving Tornado DDT on Lumis. Reed then later threw Blackheart into The Way in order to take them out.

Hartwell got her wish and was carried away by the mysterious Lumis after she pretended to be knocked out. As Lumis walked away with her in his arms, Hartwell smiled at the camera and gave a thumbs up.

Reed then won the main event match for his team by performing the Tsunami from the top rope onto Theory.

Other moments from WWE NXT included NXT Tag Team Champions Wes Lee and Nash Carter of MSK successfully defending their titles against Killian Dain and Drake Maverick; Imperium attacking Dain afterwards; Mercedes Martinez defeating Jessi Kamea and finally getting her money from Robert Stone; Isiah 'Swerve' Scott defeating Leon Ruff; and Kushida defeating Santos Escobar to become the new Cruiserweight Champion.

Escobar held an open challenge for his title, which Kushida accepted and won. Kushida earned the victory after he and Escobar traded multiple pinning combinations.

WWE NXT now airs every Tuesday on the USA Network at 8 p.m. EDT. The show previously aired every Wednesday.