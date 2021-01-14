Pete Dunne set his sights on NXT Champion Finn Balor and the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament began on WWE NXT.

Balor, on Wednesday, gloated about his victory over Kyle O'Reilly last week during New Year's Evil.

The champ gave O'Reilly credit and called him great but pointed out how he injured O'Reilly's jaw, revenge for when Balor was out of action with a broken jaw.

Dunne then entered the Capitol Wrestling Center alongside NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. Dunne said the only reason he isn't NXT Champion is because he hasn't taken it yet as he entered the ring.

Balor was able to momentarily hold off the trio until he was overwhelmed. Dunne and his friends stomped on Balor until O'Reilly entered the brawl to try and help.

Dunne, Lorcan and Burch started punching O'Reilly in the corner but exited the ring once O'Reilly's Undisputed Era teammates Adam Cole and Roderick Strong came to the rescue.

Cole and Strong competed in the main event against Tyler Breeze and Fandango of Breezango as part of the the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. The team that wins the tournament will earn a giant trophy.

O'Reilly supported Cole and Strong from ringside until he was ambushed by Dunne, Lorcan and Burch. Dunne got ready to kick O'Reilly in the jaw until Balor intervened. Balor was subdued, however, and Dunne was able to viscously knee O'Reilly in the face.

Cole became distracted by the outside brawl but was able to land a Superkick on Fandango as he leaped from the top turnbuckle. Cole then pinned Fandango to advance his team to the second round of Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

North American Champion Johnny Gargano was in action against the bizarre Dexter Lumis in a non-title match.

Lumis was in control of the bout until he missed landing a Swanton Bomb. Lumis also tried to apply his submission hold named Silence three times, with Gargano's partner Austin Theory getting involved on the third attempt.

Lumis punched Theory and slammed him into the ring, but Gargano was able to surprise pin Lumis to win the match. Kushida then attacked Gargano and placed him in the Hoverboard Lock.

Other moments from WWE NXT included Candice LeRae defeating Shotzi Blackheart; The Grizzled Young Veterans defeating Ever-Rise to advance in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic; MSK making their NXT debut and defeating Jake Atlas and Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott to advance in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic; and Xia Li defeating Valentina Feroz.