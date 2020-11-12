Leon Ruff scored the biggest win of his career and former NFL star Pat McAfee continued to rule over the black and yellow brand on WWE NXT.

Johnny Gargano sought to end his championship curse on Wednesday by successfully defending his North American Championship against Ruff. Gargano, every time he wins a championship, is unable to keep it after one match.

Gargano was pitted against Ruff after he spun a wheel filled with potential opponents. Ruff's name was suspiciously labeled with tape. Gargano dominated the majority of the match and ran into his rival Damian Priest who was watching the bout from ringside.

Ruff was able to dodge a Superkick from Gargano and placed him in a Crucifix pin to earn the three count in shocking fashion. Ruff, after a huge upset, became the new North American Champion.

Ruff celebrated with Priest at the top of the entrance ramp. Priest attempted to place the North American Championship around Ruff's waist but he was too small with the title sinking down to his feet.

Priest gave Ruff the keys to his car to escape the Capitol Wrestling Center. Gargano, highly upset, blamed Priest and yelled at NXT general manager William Regal in the backstage area.

McAfee accompanied his partners Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch as they defended their NXT Tag Team Championships against Tyler Breeze and Fandango who are collectively known as Breezango.

McAfee gave guest commentary during the match and sat next to Pete Dunne. McAfee, Dunne, Lorcan and Burch have formed a new group that has been dominating NXT in recent weeks.

Dunne and McAfee both got involved in the match with McAfee attempting to distract the referee. Drake Maverick, looking to avenge his partner Killian Dain, arrived onto the scene and attacked McAfee's squad. Fandango was then able to land a top rope Leg Drop but it wasn't enough to defeat Lorcan.

Lorcan and Burch nailed Fandango with an Elevated DDT to retain the NXT Tag Team Championships. McAfee and his crew beat up Maverick before he had Breeze held down on the announcer's table. McAfee then delivered a hard punt kick right to Breeze's head.

Other moments from WWE NXT included Santos Escobar successfully defending his Cruiserweight Championship against Jake Atlas; Raquel Gonzalez attacking Boa after he informed her that Xia Li would be unable to compete; Timothy Thatcher defeating Dexter Lumis following a distraction by Cameron Grimes; and Candice LeRae defeating Toni Storm by using the ropes for leverage during a pinning attempt.

LeRae was later joined by her masked partner to attack Storm afterwards and Shotzi Blackheart who joined in on the brawl. The masked assailant was later revealed to be Indi Hartwell.