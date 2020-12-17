Kyle O'Reilly and Pete Dunne clashed to determine who will get to face WWE NXT Champion Finn Balor for his title.

ADVERTISEMENT

O'Reilly of The Undisputed Era and Dunne had a highly-competitive match on Wednesday that featured multiple reversals and submission holds.

O'Reilly was able to counter an X-Plex attempt by Dunne on the ring apron. He then performed a Suplex that sent Dunne crashing to the ringside floor.

O'Reilly tossed Dunne back into the ring and went to the top rope, where he connected with a knee strike to the back of Dunne's neck in order to win the hard-fought battle.

Balor will be defending his NXT Championship against O'Reilly on the Jan. 6 edition of WWE NXT, which is titled New Year's Evil. Balor and O'Reilly fought before at NXT TakeOver 31 in October. The first contest left Balor injured with a broken jaw.

Also on WWE NXT, Rhea Ripley faced Toni Storm in the main event of the night.

Ripley scored three consecutive leg drops on Storm, however, Storm was still able to escape from Ripley's Riptide attack. Ripley's rival Raquel Gonzalez then entered the ringside area and tried to help Storm.

Ripley kicked Storm into Gonzalez, which sent her over the ringside guardrail. Gonzalez quickly recovered and picked up Ripley to send her directly into the ring's steel post.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Storm took advantage of the situation and blasted Ripley with the Storm Zero to pick up the victory. Gonzalez smiled and laughed at the outcome while Storm celebrated in the ring.

Former NXT Champion Karrion Kross, who made his return from injury last week, had his first match since August, when he took on Desmond Troy.

Kross dominated the match and made quick work of Troy. Kross won the match in convincing fashion by delivering the Doomsday Saito before he applied the Kross Jacket submission hold, which caused Troy to tap out.

Kross, who was joined by his partner Scarlett, looked into the camera after the contest and challenged Damien Priest to a match at New Year's Evil.

Other moments from WWE NXT included NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory of The Way defeating Leon Ruff and Kushida; Tommaso Ciampa defeating Tyler Rust; Shotzi Blackheart defeating Indi Hartwell via disqualification; and Candice LeRae attacking Blackheart afterward.