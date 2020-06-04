North American Champion Keith Lee and Mia Yim faced off against Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae in a couple vs. couple match on WWE NXT.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bout was made after Yim and LeRae had a one-on-one bout that ended via double count-out. Yim and LeRae brawled outside the ring during their match, leading the referee to count them out.

Tegan Nox, Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez and Shotzi Blackheart also got involved in the melee. NXT general manager William Regal then ordered a Mixed Tag Team Match to start immediately between Lee, Yim, LeRae and Gargano.

Lee used his incredible strength to throw Gargano into the ring to start the match. LeRae tried to jump on Lee's back to no avail.

Yim and Lee were able to dominate at first until Gargano pulled out his car keys to poke the champ in the eye. Yim checked on her boyfriend which allowed LeRae to quickly pin her from behind to win the match.

Lee will be defending his North American Championship against Gargano at NXT TakeOver: In Your House on Sunday.

The NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament came to a close with El Hijo del Fantasma taking on Drake Maverick in the finals.

Maverick, who has been fighting to keep his job, fought hard against Fantasma and was in control until a group of masked men came to the ringside area. The masked men have been responsible for abducting NXT stars in recent weeks.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Maverick fought off the masked men who appeared to be targeting Fantasma. Maverick rolled back into the ring where Fantasma defeated him with the Phantom Driver to become the new NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

NXT head Triple H then arrived and granted Maverick a new contract so that he could keep his job.

Breezango, the tag team consisting of Tyler Breeze and Fandango, returned in style to take on Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong and Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan in a Triple Threat match. Breezango arrived to ring wearing space outfits.

Fandango won the match after performing The Last Dance on Fish who was distracted by the mysterious Dexter Lumis.

Other moments from WWE NXT included Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott defeating Tony Nese; Santana Garrett defeating Aliyah; Cameron Grimes defeating Bronson Reed; and Karrion Kross assaulting Bronson before issuing a warning to Tommaso Ciampa.

NXT TakeOver: In Your House will also feature NXT Champion Adam Cole defending his title against The Velveteen Dream in a Backlot Brawl; NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair defending her title against Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai; and Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest.