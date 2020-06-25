NXT North American Champion Keith Lee defended his title against Finn Balor and Johnny Gargano in the main event of WWE NXT.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lee, Balor and Gargano were also fighting on Wednesday for the chance to face NXT Champion Adam Cole on July 8 in a Winner Takes All match with the victor becoming a double champion.

Lee was able to take care of both Balor and Gargano using his impressive strength, however, the veteran grapplers eventually teamed up to keep the champ down. Balor and Gargano threw Lee into the steel steps before they started concentrating on each other.

Gargano nearly stole the victory by using the ropes as leverage while pinning Lee but The Limitless Superstar broke out of it.

Lee brought down Gargano with a Big Bang Catastrophe but Balor stopped the pin with a Coup de Grace that struck Gargano. Lee then performed a Big Bang Catastrophe on Balor to win the match and remain NXT North American Champion.

Cole entered the ring and held up his NXT Championship and stared down Lee who held up his NXT North American Championship.

Also on NXT, Karrion Kross took on Bronson Reed in a hard-hitting match. Kross, who has appeared to be nearly unstoppable, seemed to enjoy the challenge Reed brought as the two competitors pummeled each other with strikes.

Kross started to take control and tossed Reed around the ring until he applied his Kross Jacket submission hold, causing Reed to tap out.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Roderick Strong of The Undisputed Era continued his therapy sessions to try and recover from Dexter Lumis abducting him weeks ago by placing him in the trunk of a car. Strong was joined by his teammates Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly who ended up being Strong's therapist in disguise.

The Undisputed Era had Strong get back into the trunk of a car in order to conquer his fears. Strong was able to do it but still seemed uneasy and unready to face Lumis one-on-one later in the night.

Strong, during the match, was completely scared of Lumis and kept exiting the ring. Strong ended up running away, giving Lumis the victory via count-out. Lumis then crawled across the ring and grabbed Fish who standing nearby.

Lumis locked in his Kata Gatame hold onto Fish who was able to escape and run away.

Other moments from WWE NXT included Cameron Grimes defeating Damian Priest; NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar defeating Jake Atlas in a non-title match; Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez defeating Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro; and Rhea Ripley defeating Aliyah.

It was announced that next week Mia Yim, Tegan Nox, Candice LeRae and Dakota Kai will battle each other in a Fatal 4-Way match to determine the No. 1 contender for Io Shirai's NXT Women's Championship.