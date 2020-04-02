NXT North American Champion Keith Lee defended his title in a Triple Threat match against Dominik Dijakovic and Damian Priest on WWE NXT.

This battle of the giants on Wednesday was originally going to take place at the NXT TakeOver: Tampa Bay event on Saturday before it was canceled due to COVID-19. The TakeOver matches will now take place over the next couple of weeks on WWE NXT.

Lee proved why he is nicknamed the Limitless Superstar during the bout when he picked up Priest and used his body to attack Dijakovic. Lee ended the attack with a Spirit Bomb on Priest but Dijakovic was able to break up the pin.

Priest and Dijakovic, after they were able to take Lee down, charged at each other. Both grapplers knocked each other out and landed on top of Lee for a double pin, however, Lee was still able to kick out.

Priest would bring out his signature nightstick and was able to hit Dijakovic in the knee with the weapon as The Rare Breed attempted to perform his Feast Your Eyes finishing move.

Lee then pushed Priest out of the ring and nailed Dijakovic with the Big Bang Catastrophe to retain the NXT North American Championship.

Also on WWE NXT, a Gauntlet match was held to determine who will next join an upcoming Ladder match that will determine the No. 1 contender for the NXT Women's Championship. Current champion Rhea Ripley will be defending the title against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 36 which takes place on Saturday and Sunday.

Shotzi Blackheart kicked off the Gauntlet against Deonna Purrazzo. Blackheart impressively defeated Purrazzo followed by Xia Li, Kayden Carter and Aliyah.

Dakota Kai was the last competitor to enter the match and was once again joined by her enforcer Raquel Gonzalez. Blackheart was able to fight off Gonzalez outside the ring but Kai used the distraction to deliver the Go To Kick and win the match.

The Ladder match, set to take place next week, will feature Kai, her rival Tegan Nox, Chelsea Green, Mia Yim, Io Shirai and Candice LeRae.

The Velveteen Dream took on Bobby Fish of The Undisputed Era in a one-on-one match. Fish took the fight to Dream and focused on his left leg.

His Purple Highness was able to suddenly win the match after he countered Fish with Dream Valley Driver for the three count.

Other moments from WWE NXT included Dexter Lumis defeating Jake Atlas and Kushida defeating Joaquin Wilde who was abducted by masked men after he left the arena.