North American and NXT Champion Keith Lee called out his old rival Dominik Dijakovic on WWE NXT.

Lee, who became a double champion last week after defeating Adam Cole, referred to Dijakovic as his frenemy who has pushed him to the limit multiple times over his career.

Lee then offered to defend both of his championships against Dijakovic that night, which Dijakovic accepted.

The two large grapplers had a hard-hitting and highly-competitive match. Dijakovic, on the top turnbuckle, headbutted Lee multiple times before he delivered a Blockbuster for a two count.

Lee weathered Dijakovic's attacks and launched him into the air for an impressive slam. The double champion then ended things with a thunderous Big Bang Catastrophe to earn the three count. Lee and Dijakovic then hugged each other afterwards before the lights in the arena went out.

Scarlett, the associate of Karrion Kross, arrived onto the scene and placed a broken hourglass into the ring, meaning that Kross is ready to challenge Lee.

Kross later confronted Dijakovic backstage as he gave an interview and easily took him out.

NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai defended her title against Tegan Nox in the main event. Nox became the No. 1 contender after she recently won a Fatal 4-Way Elimination match.

Shirai taunted Nox early in the match which only fired-up the challenger. Nox took control by delivering multiple uppercuts and Cannonballs after Shirai was placed into a corner.

Shirai, after being planted by a Chokeslam by Nox, was able to recover and started utilizing her high-flying offense. Shirai was able to stop Nox's Shiniest Wizard attack with a hard palm strike.

The NXT Women's Champion then won the match after delivering a Moonsault from the top turnbuckle to retain the title. Shirai, as she celebrated on the entrance ramp, was then suddenly attacked by Dakota Kai.

Other moments from WWE NXT included Damian Priest defeating Cameron Grimes; Indi Hartwell defeating Shotzi Blackheart; and Timothy Thatcher defeating Denzel Dejournette.