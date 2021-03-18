Karrion Kross and his partner Scarlett set their sights on Finn Balor and his NXT Championship on WWE NXT.

Kross wants the NXT Championship back after he was forced to relinquish the title after having just won it in August due to injury.

The formidable grappler met with Balor face-to-face to kick off WWE NXT on Wednesday and said the fans need to know who the real NXT Champion is. Balor responded by stating that Kross will choke during their main event championship match at NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver, which takes place over two nights on April 7 and April 8.

Balor and Kross were then interrupted by NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch, who said that Balor should be defending his title against their friend Pete Dunne instead.

Scarlett took advantage of the situation and was able to talk Lorcan and Burch into defend their Tag Team Championships that night against the unlikely duo of Balor and Kross.

The main event bout fell apart for Balor and Kross after Balor inadvertently kicked Lorcan into Scarlett, sending her crashing down to the floor. Kross did not take this lightly and started to viciously slam Balor's head into the ringside barricade.

Kross sent Balor back into the ring where Lorcan performed an uppercut in order to win the match and remain NXT Tag Team Champions with Burch.

Kross wasn't done with his assault and used his Kross Jacket submission hold on Balor. Scarlett tended to Balor and helped him back up, only for Kross to knock him back down with an elbow to the head. Kross and Scarlett stood tall in the ring together until WWE NXT went off the air.

Adam Cole, who has broken up his group The Undisputed Era over his pursuit of the NXT Championship, refused to leave the ring until his former friend Kyle O'Reilly came to meet him. O'Reilly got revenge on Cole last week by distracting him during his match with Balor.

NXT general manager William Regal came out and explained to Cole that O'Reilly was banned from the Capitol Wrestling Center due to injures. O'Reilly addressed Cole from the video screen and said he will not rest until he ends Cole.

Regal later found Cole and O'Reilly being arrested by police following an altercation outside the arena. Cole claimed that O'Reilly tried to run him over as both were put into custody. Regal promised that he will have a solution for Cole and O'Reilly next week.

NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai walked right up to Raquel Gonzalez to ask her for a match. Shirai shoved a contract for a title bout into Gonzalez, who was present to watch her her partner Dakota Kai defeat Zoey Stark.

Gonzalez, backstage, said that Shirai will regret handing her the contract and agreed to teaming up with Kai next week to face Shirai and Stark.

Other moments from WWE NXT included Dexter Lumis defeating Austin Theory; Legado del Fantasma defeating Breezango; Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar challenging fellow Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin to a match at TakeOver to decide the true champion; LA Knight making his in-ring debut to defeat August Grey; and Tommaso Ciampa defeating Marcel Barthel of Imperium before he was attacked by NXT United Kingdom Champion Walter.