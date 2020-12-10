Former NXT Champion Karrion Kross returned from injury on WWE NXT as current champ Finn Balor received challenges from multiple grapplers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Balor, on Wednesday, announced that he will be defending his title at the NXT New Year's Evil show on Jan. 6. Balor has taken some time off to heal from a broken jaw that he received after successfully defending the NXT Championship against Kyle O'Reilly at TakeOver 31 in October.

O'Reilly's group The Undisputed Era had won War Games on Sunday against Dunne, Pat McAfee and NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch.

Balor was then confronted by O'Reilly, Pete Dunne and Damian Priest who were all looking for an opportunity to challenge The Prince. Balor left the ring as the trio argued who was more worthy of the title match.

"Whose going to get that Finn rub? That's not my problem, that's Regal's job," Balor said as he headed towards the exit in reference to NXT general manger William Regal.

Balor was then surrounded by smoke as Kross' theme music started playing. Kross did not appear, however, but his partner Scarlett did who starred down Balor.

Balor told Scarlett that he is ready for Kross before exiting. Priest, still in the ring, poked fun at how Scarlett handles Kross' business and challenged Kross to step up to him like a man.

Priest returned later in the night to crash a celebration by newly crowned North American Champion Johnny Gargano, his wife Candice LeRae whose team won at War Games and their new associates, Austin Theory and Indi Hartwell.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Kross suddenly attacked Priest from behind as he approached the Garganos and brutally assaulted the Archer of Infamy. Kross threw Priest into the ringside barricade, into the NXT sign at the entrance ramp and finished him off with a Powerbomb onto a production table.

Kross left and got into his car where Scarlett was waiting and laughing. Kross was forced to relinquish the NXT Championship in August due to having a separated shoulder.

Also on WWE NXT, Raquel Gonzalez faced Ember Moon in the main event. Gonzalez helped LeRae's team win War Games after she pinned NXT Champion Io Shirai. LeRae's team also included Toni Storm and Dakota Kai while Shirai was teamed up with Shotzi Blackheart, Moon and Rhea Ripley.

Gonzalez used her superior size and strength to impose her will on Moon, who was still able to connect with a Cartwheel clothesline and a DDT.

Gonzalez threw Moon into the steel post and was able to stop Moon's Eclipse maneuver right in its tracks. Gonzalez won the match after planting Moon with a Single-Arm Powerbomb.

Storm, who has been feuding with Moon and was attacked by her earlier in the night when Storm was brawling with Shirai, then entered the ring. Ripley came to the rescue causing Storm to back away. Gonzalez and Ripley then starred each other down as WWE NXT went off the air.

Other moments from WWE NXT included Jake Atlas defeating Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott; The Grizzled Young Veterans defeating Ever-Rise and Imperium in a Triple Threat Tag Team match; Tommaso Ciampa defeating Cameron Grimes despite interference from Tyler Rust as Timothy Thatcher looked on; and Dunne defeating Killian Dain after receiving help from his War Games partners Lorcan and Burch.

Dain was looking for revenge on Dunne after Dunne nearly injured him weeks ago. Dain's partner Drake Maverick was able to scare off Lorcan and Burch momentarily with a steel chair before the NXT Tag Team Champions returned.

Dunne took advantage of a distracted Dain and won the match with the Bitter End.