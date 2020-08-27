Newly crowned NXT Champion Karrion Kross was forced to relinquish the title due to injury on WWE NXT.

Kross, who became NXT Champion by defeating Keith Lee Saturday at NXT TakeOver: XXX, said on Wednesday that he separated his shoulder and cannot defend the title.

Kross promised to return and make a full recovery. He placed the NXT Championship in the middle of the ring as smoke appeared.

Kross' partner Scarlett was also on hand and placed an hourglass by the championship as the duo left the ring together.

NXT general manager William Regal met with Triple H, Shawn Michaels and NXT management to decide what will happen with the NXT Championship.

Regal entered the ring to announce that on a special Tuesday edition of NXT, the first-ever 4-Way 60 minute Iron Man match will take place to crown a new champion. Finn Balor, Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole will be competing in the bout.

Also on NXT, Imperium consisting of Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner, defended their NXT Tag Team Championships against Breezango, which consists of Tyler Breeze and Fandango.

Imperium was in control at first and was unleashing a number of combination moves. Barthel and Aichner had a miscommunication during one combination move, however, which Fandango took advantage of to finally tag in Breeze.

Breeze was able to avoid Imperium's European Bomb and Super Kicked both Barthel and Aichner. Fandango tagged back in and delivered a double Leg Drop from the top rope to win the match and help Breezango become NXT Tag Team Champions.

NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai teamed up with Rhea Ripley to take on Dakota Kai and her partner Raquel Gonzalez in the main event. Shirai had successfully defended her NXT Women's Championship against Kai at NXT TakeOver: XXX.

Kai and Gonzalez got an assist from Mercedes Martinez who attacked Ripley from behind. Ripley, suffering from the attack, was taken out with a Big Boot by Gonzalez.

Gonzalez then slammed down Ripley hard for the three count.

Other moments from WWE NXT included Ciampa returning and defeating Jake Atlas; Shotzi Blackheart defeating Mia Yim; NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar successfully defending his title against Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott; and Kyle O'Reilly defeating Drake Maverick.