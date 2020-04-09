Bitter enemies Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa had their final match inside of an empty arena on WWE NXT.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gargano and Ciampa were granted this match by NXT founder Triple H in March who said that their long-standing dispute must end after this bout.

The rivals, on Wednesday, had a cinematic battle that was similar to the Boneyard and Firefly Fun House matches from WrestleMania 36, except it was more focused on in-ring action.

Triple H greeted both Gargano and Ciampa as they arrived to the arena and threw a chair into the middle of the ring. The epic war started once Triple H left the building. The violent contest featured the use of chairs, tables, a garbage can, Ciampa's signature crutch and even a fire extinguisher.

Ciampa and Gargano also went outside the WWE Performance Center, climbing to the top of a production truck where they continued to trade blows. Ciampa, back inside, had ripped off parts of the ring to expose the unprotected wooden boards that lie underneath.

Ciampa seemed poised to win after hitting Gargano with Willow's Bell onto the wooden boards but the referee was knocked out. Johnny Wrestling was soon joined by his wife Candice LeRae who pleaded with both men to stop the violence.

LeRae said that she hated her husband now and would end things before she suddenly kicked Gargano below the belt. Ciampa felt bad about what transpired and told Gargano that it was over as he started to leave.

LeRae then returned and kicked Ciampa below the belt with Gargano revealing that he was wearing a protective cup the entire time. Gargano then ended the match by nailing Ciampa with his own move, the Fairytale Ending, onto the wooden boards for the three count.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Gargano left with LeRae as the victor, ending NXT's biggest rivalry to date.

Also on NXT, Io Shirai, LeRae, Mia Yim, Dakota Kai, Tegan Nox and Chelsea Green fought in a ladder match to determine the No. 1 contender for Charlotte Flair's newly won NXT Women's Championship. Kai was joined by her partner Raquel Gonzalez while Green was joined by her agent Robert Stone.

The grapplers had to climb a ladder to retrieve a hanging briefcase in order to win the match.

Gonzalez was a valuable ally to Kai, knocking over the ladder Shirai was climbing which sent The Genius of the Sky into the other competitors. Gonzalez then attempted to carry Kai up the ladder but Nox and Yim stopped her by sending Gonzalez through a table.

Kai later would take Nox out by sending her crashing through a ladder that was positioned outside the ring. Green hurt her leg after Yim attacked it with a steel chair. Stone entered the ring and tried to help Green up the ladder until Shirai and LeRae knocked them over.

Shirai and LeRae battled at the top of the ladder with Shirai gaining the advantage and pushing her opponent off into a second ladder. Shirai then grabbed the briefcase and won, setting up a future championship match between herself and Flair.

Other moments from NXT included new tag team Indus Sher defeating Ever-Rise.