Johnny Gargano crashed Carmelo Hayes' victory celebration and set his sights on the NXT North American Championship on WWE NXT.

Hayes kicked off the show on Tuesday and gloated about defeating Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott last week to become the new NXT North American Champion.

The new champ said he ran through the competition of the breakout tournament and proved that he is the final boss of NXT. Hayes said he was the leader of the new school and said his title is the most important championship on NXT.

Gargano then returned after a brief hiatus. Johnny Wrestling mentioned how he has been busy with Dexter Lumis' bachelor party, Lumis' wedding to Indi Hartwell and his wife Candice LeRae being pregnant at home but that he is focused on the NXT North American Championship once again.

Trick Williams, Hayes' partner, responded by saying Hartwell has been sending Hayes private messages on social media. The mysterious Lumis then suddenly appeared behind Hayes and Williams with the duo able to escape out of the ring. Gargano then held the NXT North American Championship.

NXT Women's Tag Team Champion Io Shirai was in action against Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction and Hartwell's tag team partner Persia Pirotta in a Triple Threat match.

The bout was to determine who could the spin the Halloween Havoc wheel for the upcoming NXT Women's Tag Team Championship match that is taking place next week at Halloween Havoc.

The wheel contains a number of dangerous matches with competitors forced to compete in whichever bout the wheel lands on. Shirai and her partner Stark will be defending against Toxic Attraction and Hartwell and Pirotta at the event.

Shirai performed a Moonsault off the apron during the Triple Threat and was able to take out Jayne. Shirai was then able to survive a Sit-Down Powerbomb from Pirotta and later performed a Moonsault off the top rope to earn the three count.

Shirai then spun the wheel, which landed on a Scareway to Hell Ladder match.

NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa teamed up with his Halloween Havoc opponent Bron Breakker to take on James Drake and Zack Gibson of Grizzled Young Veterans.

Ciampa and Breakker taunted one another as they competed in the match and stared each other down. The Grizzled Young Veterans started to dominate the match until Ciampa could finally tag in Breakker.

Breakker lifted Drake into the air and brought him back down with an impressive Powerslam as taunted Ciampa and won the match. Ciampa and Breakker stared each other down as WWE NXT went off the air.

Other moments from WWE NXT included Odyssey Jones defeating Andre Chase; Imperium defeating The Creed Brothers before they brawled with MSK; Cora Jade defeating Elektra Lopez; Tony D'Angelo defeating Ru Feng; Legado Del Fantasma defeating Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen; and LA Knight defeating Grayson Waller.