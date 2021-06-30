Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott won big and became the new North American Champion on WWE NXT.

Scott faced off against Bronson Reed for the title in the main event on Wednesday. Scott was joined at ringside by his fellow Hit Row members Top Dolla, Ashante 'Thee' Adonis and B-FAB.

The stronger and much bigger Reed dominated the majority of the bout and headed to the top rope to finish the contest when he was attacked by Adonis. The referee didn't see the interference as they were distracted by Top Dolla.

Reed then dodged a tackle by Top Dolla that sent him crashing through the ringside barricade. Reed followed that up by picking up Adonis and tossing him over the barricade.

Scott, as The Colossal Superstar started to re-enter the ring, nailed his opponent with the House Call followed by an impressive 450 Splash in order to win the match and become the new North American Champion.

NXT Champion Karrion Kross was ambushed backstage by Johnny Gargano of The Way, who slammed the champ up against a garage door.

Gargano confronted Kross again after the champ called him out while standing in the ring with his manager Scarlett. Gargano said that even though he is smaller, he is more talented and smarter than Kross.

Austin Theory of The Way then attacked Kross from behind. Kross gained the upper hand and was ready to smash the steel steps into Gargano into security intervened. This allowed Gargano to nail Kross with a Superkick as he made his exit.

Gargano would go after Kross a third time in the NXT parking lot as Kross started to get inside his car. Kross was able to choke Gargano out and got ready to run him over with his car until NXT head of security Samoa Joe pulled Gargano out of harm's way.

Rivals Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly met face-to-face before their match next week at the Great American Bash.

Joe was present to keep the peace but allowed O'Reilly to lock in the Heel Hook on his bitter enemy.

Cole tapped out and screamed in pain while begging for Joe to break the hold. Joe stared him down and exited the ring before NXT's security team then intervened.

Other moments from WWE NXT included Io Shirai and Zoey Stark defeating NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai along with Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon; Roderick Strong defeating Asher Hale; Cameron Grimes defeating Ari Sterling before challenging LA Knight for his Million Dollar Championship at the Great American Bash; and Xia Li and Boa defeating Mercedes Martinez and Jake Atlas due to referee stoppage.

Io Shirai and Zoey Stark will now get to challenge NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell at the Great American Bash.