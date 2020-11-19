NXT Champion Finn Balor returned from an injury and The Undisputed Era targeted their rival Pat McAfee and his new group on WWE NXT.

ADVERTISEMENT

Balor has been missing in action since October when he successfully defend his title against Undisputed Era's Kyle O'Reilly. Balor said he won the match with a jaw that was broken in two places.

The Prince, before he could announce what his next plans are, was interrupted by McAfee and his team which consists of NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch and Pete Dunne.

McAfee bragged about all the NXT stars that he and his group have taken down, including his rival Adam Cole and teammates in The Undisputed Era. McAfee demanded that Balor relinquish his title or risk also getting attacked.

Balor instead introduced Cole, O'Reilly, Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish of Undisputed Era who rushed the ring and started a massive brawl as NXT went off the air.

NXT general manager William Regal, in a moment posted onto WWE's social media channels, then announced that The Undisputed Era will take on McAfee and his team in a War Games match on Dec. 6.

War Games is a violent contest between two teams who battle it out inside of a giant steel cage that covers two rings. Shotzi Blackheart and Candice LeRae will also be captaining two teams that will be competing in a War Games match.

NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai defended her title against Rhea Ripley in the main event of the night. Shirai used her speed in order to stay competitive against the bigger and stronger Ripley.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Ripley's ear was damaged during the contest and started bleeding. Shirai targeted Ripley's left arm and was able to land a German Suplex from the second rope.

Shirai impressively dived through the ropes and Powerbombed Ripley from the ring apron through the announcer's desk. Shirai then nailed Ripley with an immediate Moonsault after Ripley re-entered the ring, in order to win the match and remain NXT Women's Champion.

Newly crowned North American Champion Leon Ruff defended his title against Johnny Gargano. Ruff upset Gargano last week to become champion after he received help from Gargano's rival Damian Priest.

Damian Priest got involved again and actually punched Ruff in order to end the match in a disqualification. Priest attacked Ruff to ensure that Gargano would not become champion.

Ruff, backstage, later slapped Priest for the incident. Ruff was also able to hold his own in the ring against Priest and Gargano during a brawl.

Other moments from WWE NXT included Dexter Lumis and Cameron Grimes fighting to a no contest in a Blindfold match; LeRae and her new partner Indi Hartwell defeating Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter; Kushida defeating Arturo Ruas; Toni Storm and Ember Moon defeating Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez; and Timothy Thatcher defeating August Grey until he was confronted by Tommaso Ciampa.