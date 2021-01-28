NXT Champion Finn Balor and Kyle O'Reilly put their differences aside to take on a common enemy in NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch on WWE NXT.

Balor and O'Reilly formed their unlikely alliance on Wednesday and competed against Lorcan and Burch in the main event. Balor and O'Reilly have been feuding with the tag champs in recent weeks and their partner, Pete Dunne.

Balor and O'Reilly, despite previously having two epic battles for Balor's NXT Championship, worked well together.

O'Reilly picked up the victory after he impressively caught Burch's foot following a second-rope Dropkick. O'Reilly applied a Leg Lock submission hold, causing Burch to tap out.

Dunne then arrived onto the scene and went right after Balor. Dunne, Lorcan and Burch gained the advantage and punished Balor by attacking his fingers. O'Reilly's Undisputed Era teammates Adam Cole and Roderick Strong came to the rescue, causing Dunne, Lorcan and Burch to leave.

Also WWE NXT, the first-ever Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament continued with Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai taking on Aliyah and Jessi Kamea, who were joined at ringside by manager Robert Stone.

Gonzalez, with her superior size and strength, dominated the match and launched Kai into the air to nail Aliyah with a Double Foot Stomp.

Aliyah was finally able to tag in Kamea, however, Gonzalez stopped her right in her tracks with a vicious Clothesline. Gonzalez won the match after putting Kamea away with her signature One-Handed Powerbomb.

Toni Storm called out NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai and vowed to take away her title. Shirai accepted the challenge before a brawl broke out.

Shirai won the fight and sent Storm out of the ring, however, Mercedes Martinez then attacked her from behind and planted the champ with a Powerbomb. Martinez held up Shirai's NXT Women's Championship, which Storm did not like.

Shirai recovered as all three women battled each other. Storm came out on top and was the last one to hold up the NXT Women's Championship.

Other moments from WWE NXT included MSK defeating Killian Dain and Drake Maverick to advance in the Men's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament; Tyler Rust defeating Dante Rios; Grizzled Young Veterans defeating Kushida and Leon Ruff to advance in the tournament and Bronson Reed defeating Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott.