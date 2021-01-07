NXT Champion Finn Balor defended his title against Kyle O'Reilly in a grueling rematch and Rhea Ripley battled her rival Raquel Gonzalez in a Last Woman Standing match on WWE NXT.

Balor took on O'Reilly in the main event. Wednesday's edition of WWE NXT was titled "New Year's Evil" and featured the strange Dexter Lumis as the host.

Balor and O'Reilly traded multiple submission holds during the bout. Balor was set on hurting O'Reilly's jaw after their first encounter in October, which left the champ out of action for weeks with a broken jaw.

O'Reilly was able to stop Balor's Coup de Grace and focused on his opponent's arm by applying Armbar submission holds.

Balor, who was left bloody, placed O'Reilly in an Abdominal Stretch and again focused on O'Reilly's jaw, forcing him to tap out. Balor remains NXT Champion.

Ripley and Gonzalez went to war in their violent Last Woman Standing match. The rivals brawled all around the Capitol Wrestling Center, reaching the entrance ramp and backstage area.

Ripley attempted to handcuff Gonzalez to the fence located at ringside, however, Gonzalez was able to use her impressive strength to break free. Ripley, backstage, also tackled Gonzalez through a glass door and fought off Gonzalez's partner Dakota Kai.

Gonzalez later sent Ripley crashing through the entrance stage with a Single-Arm Powerbomb. Gonzalez performed the move from the top of steel stairs.

The referee counted to ten with only Gonzalez emerging from the wreckage, giving her the big victory.

Karrion Kross took on Damian Priest in his first high-profile match since returning from injury in December.

Kross, despite being able to manhandle Priest, could not keep his opponent down. Priest kept taunting Kross stating that he was still standing. Priest fought back with a Razor's Edge and a top-rope Spinning Heel Kick.

Kross weathered the storm and stopped Priest from performing The Reckoning. Kross was still being mocked by Priest after slamming him into the steel steps. Kross ended the match and earned the three count with a Doomsday Saito followed by a forearm strike.

Kross remains undefeated in NXT and celebrated his victory with his partner Scarlett.

Other moments from WWE NXT included Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar successfully defending his title against Gran Metalik; Xia Li who has a new look and attitude defeating Katrina Cortez; and Shotzi Blackheart and Kushida defeating Candice LeRae and her husband, North American Champion Johnny Gargano.