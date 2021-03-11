NXT Champion Finn Balor defended his title against Adam Cole in the main event of WWE NXT.

Balor vs. Cole was just one of three championship matches that took place on Wednesday. NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai defended her title against Toni Storm and the newly formed NXT Women's Tag Team Championships were also put on the line.

The main event was a battle between two of NXT's biggest stars. Cole, who has destroyed his group The Undisputed Era in his pursuit of the NXT Championship, attempted to injure Balor by slamming him into the outside steel steps.

The champ countered Cole and sent him into the entrance ramp. Cole was able to reverse Balor's 1916 DDT and unleash his finisher The Last Shot, but it wasn't enough.

Cole was able to land the Panama Sunrise but Balor kicked out of the pinning attempt. Balor threw Cole out of the ring where he was confronted by his former friend and Undisputed Era member, Kyle O'Reilly.

Balor took advantage of a distracted Cole and performed the 1916 DDT outside the ring. Balor, back inside the ring, went to the top rope and connected with the Coup de Grace to win the match and remain NXT Champion.

O'Reilly approached Cole in the ring who begged for forgiveness before he tried to hit O'Reilly below the belt, but missed. The former partners then battled all over the arena until referees broke up the melee.

Balor, who was watching the action, turned around to find himself face-to-face with the sinister Karrion Kross. Balor asked Kross what took him so long as NXT went off the air.

Shirai and Storm had a highly-competitive match that got physical early. Storm attempted to plant Shirai with a Storm Zero on the ring apron, but the champ reversed it into a Back Body Drop and followed that up with a top-rope Moonsault.

Storm eventually landed the Storm Zero inside the ring but Shirai held on. Storm attempted a Diving Headbutt from the top rope but Shirai immediately countered it into a Crossface submission hold. Shirai caused Storm to tap out in order to remain NXT Women's Champion.

NXT general manager William Regal kicked off the show with the black and gold brands entire women's division.

Regal gifted the newly formed NXT Women's Tag Team Championships to Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai after they screwed out of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships last week thanks to Raw and SmackDown official Adam Pearce.

Gonzalez and Kai were also given the titles after winning the first-ever Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament. The duo were confronted by Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon, who were granted a title match.

Blackheart and Moon worked well together as a team and used their high-octane offense to stay in control of the bout.

Gonzalez countered Moon's Eclipse and continued to wrestle with Moon near the ropes. Blackheart sent Kai into her partner, causing Gonzalez and Moon to fall outside the ring.

Blackheart then suddenly pinned Kai to win the match, making herself and Moon the new NXT Women's Tag Team Champions. Gonzalez, backstage, was confronted by Shirai who said she wanted to challenge Gonzalez next.

Other moments from WWE NXT included Pete Dunne defeating Jake Atlas; Xia Li defeating Kayden Carter via disqualification as Carter's partner Kacy Catanzaro saved her from certain injury; Legado del Fantasma defeating Grizzled Young Veterans; and Jordan Devlin confirming that he is returning after a long absence.

WWE NXT also announced that the next TakeOver event will be titled Stand & Deliver. The event will take place over two nights during WrestleMania 37 week on April 7 and April 8.