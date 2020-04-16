Finn Balor crossed paths with The Velveteen Dream for the first time since The Prince returned to the black and gold brand on WWE NXT.

Dream, on Wednesday, continued to call out NXT Champion Adam Cole. The Purple One was disappointed that the champ has continued to avoid him despite Cole being arguably the greatest NXT Champion of all time.

Balor took issue with Dream's comments giving praise to Cole, stating that he is the greatest NXT Champion of all time.

"I don't know you. I don't like you. And up until this point I haven't said a single word to you so this will be my first. When you talk about the greatest NXT champion of all time, you're looking at him," Balor said.

Dream then challenged Balor to face him next week, setting up a match between two of NXT's biggest stars.

Balor was also in action against Fabian Aichner who is a member of Imperium, the group lead by NXT United Kingdom Champion Walter. Balor has been wanting to face Walter in recent weeks.

Balor had to deal with Imperium member Marcel Barthel who was ringside for the bout. Balor, whose body became bruised and bloody, dropkicked Barthel into the guard rail to take him out.

The Prince then nailed Aichner with the Coup de Grace followed by the 1916 to win the match.

Tommaso Ciampa, following his loss to Johnny Gargano in an empty arena match last week, kept his word and confirmed backstage that he is done facing his longtime rival.

Ciampa was then attacked by a mysterious figure before he was done talking. The assault was not caught on camera but Ciampa was seen knocked down on the floor while the unknown attacker starred into the screen.

Other moments from WWE NXT included Xia Li defeating Aliyah; Akira Tozawa defeating Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott to advance into the Interim Cruiserweight Title Tournament; Tegan Nox defeated Raquel Gonzalez; Dexter Lumis defeated Tehuti Miles; and Matt Riddle successfully defended his NXT Tag Team Championship with new partner Timothy Thatcher against Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong of The Undisputed Era.

Thatcher replaced Riddle's partner Pete Dunne who was unable to make it to the show. The Original Bro and Thatcher won the match after Thatcher made Fish tap out to the Fujiwara Armbar.