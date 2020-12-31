NXT Champion Finn Balor met face-to-face with No. 1 contender Kyle O'Reilly and a number of year-end awards were handed out on WWE NXT.

Balor and O'Reilly collectively won Match of the Year on Wednesday for their first championship clash in October at NXT TakeOver 31.

Balor said he didn't need the golden bell trophy but wanted to give O'Reilly his trophy personally. O'Reilly said that while winning the award does mean something to him, he wants more than a participation prize.

"I want the real prize because that's just a reminder that in the fight of my life I came up short. It's a reminder that I might respect the hell out of you Finn, but next week I leave my respect at home. I will do anything and everything to become the NXT Champion," O'Reilly said.

Balor and O'Reilly have their rematch for the NXT Championship next Wednesday at the New Year's Evil event.

Former NXT Champion Karrion Kross and his partner Scarlett arrived onto the scene and interrupted Balor and O'Reilly. Scarlett said that it was irrelevant who wins next week as the title belongs to Kross who stated that doomsday is here.

Kross' rival Damian Priest then stepped up to Kross, resulting in a massive brawl that took place throughout the Capitol Wrestling Center.

Priest and Kross traded multiple haymakers and crashed through the ringside barricade together. The melee ended after both men sent each other through a table. Scarlett laughed at the carnage as Kross and Priest were attended to by WWE officials.

North American Champion Johnny Gargano defended his title against Leon Ruff in the main event.

Gargano and his group The Way, which also includes his wife Candice LeRae, Austin Theory and Indi Hartwell, accepted the award for Event of the Year as it went to TakeOver: WarGames where they competed.

Gargano retained the North American Championship despite a valiant effort by Ruff. Gargano sent Ruff face-first into the top turnbuckle and finished him off with the One Final Beat DDT to win the match.

Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee won Rivalry of the Year; Shotzi Blackheart won Breakout Star of the Year; Undisputed Era won Tag Team of the Year; Io Shirai won Overall and Female Competitor of the Year; Cole won Male Competitor of the Year; and Theory won Future Star.

Other moments from WWE NXT included Bronson Reed defeating Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott; The Grizzled Young Veterans defeating Breezango; Mercedes Martinez defeating Valentina Feroz; Pete Dunne defeating Roderick Strong; and Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado defeating Legado del Fantasma.