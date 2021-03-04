NXT Champion Finn Balor took on Roderick Strong in the main event of WWE NXT and challenged Adam Cole to a title match next week.

Strong kicked off the show on Wednesday demanding to meet with Cole who has betrayed Strong, Kyle O'Reilly and their group, The Undisputed Era.

Balor said his NXT Championship has caused Cole to go rogue and said he will defend his title against him next week.

The champ called Strong a follower who needs to get more greedy, selfish and a killer instinct. Strong then exploded and starting brawling with Balor, setting up their main event match.

Strong held his own against Balor as the grapplers had a highly-competitive bout.

Balor was able to counter Strong's End of Heartache with a Double-Foot Stomp and later won the match after landing the Coup de Grace followed by the 1916 DDT.

Cole then arrived onto the scene and stared down Balor from the stage as WWE NXT went off the air.

WWE released on YouTube extra footage of Balor and Cole's confrontation as Cole marched to the ring and met with his future opponent face-to-face.

A number of referees tried to get in-between Cole and Balor as they got into an intense shouting match. Cole left and ran back into the ring multiple times, but the referees kept the rivals from getting physical.

Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler of Raw defended their titles against NXT's Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai.

Gonzalez and Kai earned a title match after winning the first-ever Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament. Jax and Baszler, due to being Women's Tag Team Champions, must defend the titles across Raw, SmackDown and NXT.

Baszler attempted to break Kai's arm once again but Kai fought back before tagging in her partner. Gonzalez took care of Baszler before she finally met Jax inside the ring for a fight between two of WWE's most dominant women.

Gonzalez inadvertently kicked the referee, knocking her out. Gonzalez and Jax fought each other outside the ring before tumbling over the announcer's desk. Baszler then locked Kai into the Kirifuda Clutch.

Raw and SmackDown official Adam Pearce appeared and quickly sent out a Raw referee who gave Baszler and Jax the victory due to Kai passing out from the Kirifuda Clutch. NXT general manager William Regal got into a shouting match with Pearce backstage and said a major announcement regarding the incident will be made next week.

Other moments from WWE NXT included NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch defeating Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher in a non-title match; Ember Moon defeating Aliyah; Cameron Grimes defeating Bronson Reed after receiving help from LA Knight; and Legado del Fantasma attacking Breezango and Ever-Rise.

North American Champion Johnny Gargano took his wife Candice LeRae and their partners Austin Theory and Indi Hartwell to therapy after Theory was abducted by Dexter Lumis.

Theory enjoyed his time with Lumis, which Gargano is unhappy about. Gargano had paid the therapist to lie to Theory about Lumis hating him, causing Theory to cry.