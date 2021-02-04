Royal Rumble winner Edge appeared on WWE NXT, where he put NXT Champion Finn Balor and his rival Pete Dunne on notice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Edge arrived onto the scene after Dunne called out Balor and challenged him for this NXT Championship. Balor accepted the challenge with the match set to take place on Feb. 14 at the NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day pay-per-view event.

Edge can challenge any world champion within WWE at WrestleMania 37 due to recently winning the Men's Royal Rumble match. Edge gave props to the NXT brand and said that it helped him find his passion for returning to professional wrestling after a nine-year absence.

Edge also warned that he has never held the NXT Championship and said he found the title intriguing.

"If I haven't made my choice by TakeOver who knows, this fight may cause me to make my choice," Edge said to Balor and Dunne.

Edge, as he was leaving NXT, was approached by Karrion Kross.

Kross said that Edge will have to live with his decision for the rest of his life when he decides which championship to challenge for at WrestleMania 37.

Kross promised to take back the NXT Championship, a title he was forced to relinquish in August due to having a separated shoulder. Edge responded that Kross' threats were motivating and that he wasn't sure if Kross would truly want Edge to move to NXT.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Adam Cole and Roderick Strong of The Undisputed Era faced off against the unlikely duo of Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher as part of the Men's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament, in the main event.

Thatcher and Ciampa had previously went to war against each other inside the unforgiving Fight Pit in January. Thatcher had won the bout.

Ciampa and Thatcher were still able to work well as team together. Thatcher saved Ciampa from Cole's Last Shot and started brawling with Cole and Strong outside the ring.

Ciampa was able to recover and nail Strong with a Willow's Bell as Strong re-entered the ring to win the match and advance into the tournament.

Other moments from WWE NXT included Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez defeating Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter to advance into the Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament; Austin Theory defeating Leon Ruff; Legado del Fantasma defeating Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado; Toni Storm defeating Jessi Kamea by disqualification due to interference from Mercedes Martinez and NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai; and Santos Escobar successfully defending his title against Curt Stallion.

Kross' partner Scarlett had mysteriously watched Escobar's match. Kross arrived onto the scene afterwards and got ride of Escobar's partners Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza before he stared down the Cruiserweight Champion.