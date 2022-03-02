NXT Champion Bron Breakker and his former rival Tommaso Ciampa teamed up to face their enemies Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode on WWE NXT.

Ciampa wore wrestling gear that was inspired by Breakker for the match on Tuesday. The champ and Ciampa ran right after Ziggler and Roode during their entrance and started to brawl with them.

Ziggler and Roode, who are collectively known as The Dirty Dawgs, later gained control of the match after they disposed of Breakker by throwing him into the crowd. This allowed Ziggler and Roode to concentrate on Ciampa and pick him apart.

Breakker was eventually able to re-enter the match and started to tackle The Dirty Dawgs before nailing them both with Belly-to-Belly Suplexes. Breakker also unleashed a Spear on Ziggler and helped Ciampa perform a Bulldog from the top rope.

Breakker and Ciampa won the match after Ciampa hit Ziggler with the Fairytale Ending.

Ziggler, afterwards, said he still wanted to face Breakker next week for the NXT Championship.

Ciampa disputed Ziggler's desire to have a title match and said he deserves a rematch against the champ instead.

Breakker arrived onto the scene and said he could take on both men, leading to a Triple Threat match next week for the NXT Championship at Roadblock.

North American Champion Carmelo Hayes defended his title against Pete Dunne in the main event.

Hayes was joined at ringside by his partner Trick Williams. Hayes was able to survive one Bitter End from Dunne and escaped a second attempt. Hayes climbed the top rope where Dunne met him, however, Williams then climbed up on the ring apron as a distraction.

Dunne snapped Williams' fingers, which allowed Hayes to push his opponent off the top rope. Hayes then finished the match and retained his North American Championship after landing a Leg Drop from the top rope.

Hayes said afterwards that he will defend his title in a Ladder match at NXT: Stand & Deliver. The event takes place on April 2 during WrestleMania 38 weekend.

Other moments from WWE NXT included LA Knight challenging his rival Grayson Waller to a Last Man Standing match; Wendy Choo and Dakota Kai defeating Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta to advance in the the Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament; Lash Legend defeating Amari Miller; Harland defeating Draco Anthony; Raquel Gonzalez and Cora Jade defeating Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz to advance in the tournament; Von Wagner defeating Andre Chase; and Gunther defeating Solo Sikoa.

Gunther delivered a number of chops during the hard-hitting contest and put Sikoa away after delivering two Powerbombs.