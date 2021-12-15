Bron Breakker battled Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong in the main event of WWE NXT.

Breakker and Strong had a fast-paced and highly-competitive match on Tuesday. Strong, who represents Diamond Mine, was joined at ringside by his manager Malcolm Bivens.

Breakker was able to unleash an impressive Frankensteiner, but Strong would not stay down. The Cruiserweight Champion later had Breakker on the ropes as he delivered his signature flurry of running punches.

Strong continued to be in control with a Superplex from the top rope that was followed up by a Powerbomb. Bivens became visibly frustrated when it wasn't enough to keep Breakker down for the three count.

Breakker was able to recover and lifted Strong over his head for a Gorilla Press Powerslam before he pinned opponent and won the match.

NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa then arrived onto the scene and knocked Breakker out with a Willow's Bell, which sent his rival face-first into the NXT Championship. Ciampa trash talked Breakker as WWE NXT went off the air.

Also on WWE NXT, Grayson Waller addressed fans after he brutally assaulted Johnny Gargano last week in what might have been Gargano's final appearance in NXT.

Waller stole Gargano's catchphrase by saying he bet on himself and that the attack has gotten him more attention than ever before.

Waller displayed angry tweets he received for going after Gargano and berated announcers Wade Barrett and Vic Joseph. Waller ended his speech by saying the only thing that he needs to succeed is himself.

Cora Jade was in action against Dakota Kai. Jade had just recently been cleared to compete again following WarGames. Kai took advantage of the situation and targeted Jade's injured shoulder during the bout.

Kai took things further by exiting the ring to grab her favorite weapon, a shovel. The referee stopped Kai from using the shovel and pulled it out of her hands.

Jade was able to recover and suddenly pinned a distracted Kai to earn the surprise victory. Kai didn't enjoy losing and started attacking Jade afterwards until Raquel Gonzalez came to the rescue.

Gonzalez and Kai brawled to the backstage area, leaving Jade alone in the ring where she was then attacked by NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose, who was giving guest commentary.

Other moments from WWE NXT included Cameron Grimes defeating Duke Hudson in a No Holds Barred match; Ivy Nile defeating Amari Miller; Harland defeating Guru Raaj in his debut match; Tony D'Angelo defeating Andre Chase; Boa defeating Edris Enofe; and Jacket Time defeating Grizzled Young Veterans.

Grimes, after winning the match, pulled off Hudson's fake wig to reveal his bald head. Hudson's hair was shaved off after Grimes defeated him at WarGames in a in a Hair vs. Hair match.