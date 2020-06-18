Women's Tag Team Champions Bayley and Sasha Banks defended their titles against Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart on WWE NXT.

Banks and Bayley returned to NXT from the SmackDown brand on Wednesday in order to face Nox and Blackheart. The Women's Tag Team Champions must defend their titles across all three brands which also includes Raw.

Bayley is also the SmackDown Women's Champion, making her the most dominant woman in all of WWE. She has started to give herself the nickname of Bayley Dos Straps.

Nox and Blackheart put up a valiant effort with Nox even able to reverse Banks' Bank Statement submission hold into the Cattle Mutilation. Bayley entered the ring with a steel chair but Nox stopped her and started to hold the weapon herself.

The referee spotted Nox with the chair and demanded that she toss it out of the ring. Bayley used the distraction to help Banks re-apply the Bank Statement on Blackheart, forcing her to tap out.

Bayley and Banks had their victory celebration ruined, however, by NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai who came flying into the ring to take down Bayley. Shirai continued to attack the Women's Tag Team Champions and sent them packing.

The NXT Tag Team Championships were also on the line as Marcel Bartel and Fabian Aichner of Imperium defended their titles against Breezango which consists of Tyler Breeze and Fandango.

Breeze and Fandango arrived to the ring by mocking Bartel and Aichner and calling themselves Emporium.

The bout was interrupted by Indus Sher, who were accompanied by their manager Malcolm Bivens. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch also made an appearance and started to brawl with Indus Sher.

Bratel delivered a European Uppercut to Breeze that sent him crashing into Indus Sher, Lorcan and Burch. Aichner, back in the ring, dropped Fandango with a DDT to earn the victory.

NXT Champion Adam Cole said it was too early for Karrion Kross to have a title opportunity. Cole then said that he wants two championships and called out NXT North American Champion Keith Lee.

Lee and Cole were later joined by Johnny Gargano and Finn Balor who would also like to challenge for both championships.

NXT general manager William Regal announced that next week Lee will defend the North American Championship against Gargano and Balor in a Triple Threat match. The winner of that bout will get to face Adam Cole on July 8 in a winner takes all match.

Other moments from WWE NXT included Damian Priest defeating Killian Dain; Aliyah defeating Xia Li; Dakota Kai defeating Kayden Carter; Bronson Reed defeating Leon Ruff and Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar driving Drake Maverick through a table with the Phantom Driver.