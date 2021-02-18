Adam Cole once again attacked NXT Champion Finn Balor and betrayed his Undisputed Era teammate Kyle O'Reilly on WWE NXT.

Cole first attacked Balor and O'Reilly on Sunday after Balor successfully defended his title against Pete Dunne at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day. O'Reilly kicked the show off on Wednesday demanding answers from Cole.

Roderick Strong of the Undisputed Era came out instead and tried to play peacemaker to no avail. Balor also arrived onto the scene and said O'Reilly was responsible for what happened.

Dunne and his friends, NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch, took advantage of the arguing and attacked all three men. General manager William Regal then announced that Balor, O'Reilly and Strong would face Dunne, Lorcan and Burch in a Six-Man Tag Team match for the main event.

The highly-competitive bout featured Balor and Dunne having a rematch of sorts as they battled each other in the ring. The match started to fall apart once the referee was taken out.

Cole stopped Balor from performing the Coup de Grace from the top rope and took O'Reilly out with a vicious Suplex onto the ringside steel steps. Balor, back inside the ring, accidentally attacked Strong who was trying to help and fell victim to Dunne's Bitter End, giving Dunne and his team the victory.

Cole returned and Superkicked Balor as he recovered from the match. Cole then held up the NXT Championship.

Also on WWE NXT, Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai celebrated winning the first-ever Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament along with new team MSK, who won the men's version.

MSK will be given a title opportunity against Lorcan and Burch while Gonzalez and Kai will get to challenge Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler of Raw for the Women's Tag Team Championships.

Jax and Baszler paid a special visit to NXT in order to confront Gonzalez and Kai, resulting in a war of words. MSK and announcer Beth Phoenix enjoyed the drama from afar and ate popcorn together.

Gonzalez and Kai will face Jax and Baszler on March 3.

Other moments from WWE NXT included Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon defeating Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell of The Way; Austin Theory returning to The Way after being abducted by Dexter Lumis; Leon Ruff defeating Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott before Scott attacked him afterwards; Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter defeating Aliyah and Jessi Kamea; Xia Li placing a mysterious symbol on Catanzaro's hand; Kushida defeating Tyler Rust due to manager Malcolm Bivens calling for a forfeit; Zoey Stark making her debut and defeating Valentina Fox; and Cameron Grimes continuing to celebrate the money he made from GameStop stocks.