NXT Champion Adam Cole and NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair defended their titles on WWE NXT.

Cole, in the main event of the night on Wednesday, put his NXT Championship on the line against his rival, The Velveteen Dream.

The contest was fast-paced and hard-hitting from the start. Cole unleashed two Superkicks early and then attempted to end things with The Last Shot but Dream responded with a vicious Spinebuster.

Cole, who arrived to ring by himself, was eventually joined by his Undisputed Era teammates Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong. Fish and Strong, however, were greeted by the mysterious Dexter Lumis who crawled out from under the ring.

Lumis briefly kept The Undisputed Era away from the action but the referee was accidentally knocked out after Lumis threw Strong into him. Dream, back inside the ring, nailed The Purple Rainmaker but there was no referee to make the three count.

Dream took out Fish and Strong but got hit by another Superkick by Cole. The champ then performed The Last Shot and pinned Dream for the three count. Cole continues to be the longest-reigning NXT Champion of all time.

Flair defended her title against the No. 1 contender, Io Shirai. This was Flair's first title defense since winning the NXT Women's Championship from Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 36 in April.

Shirai, known as The Evil Genius of the Sky, used her quickness and high-flying offense to bring the fight to Flair.

Flair grew frustrated at how she was unable to keep Shirai down and resorted to using a kendo stick against her opponent, leading to a disqualification. Flair continued to punish Shirai until Ripley arrived onto the scene.

Ripley smashed Flair's face into the side of the ring but The Queen was able to escape shortly afterwards. Shirai, after recovering, was not thankful for Ripley's help and yelled at The Nightmare in Japanese.

Also on NXT, Karrion Kross made his in-ring debut and was joined by Scarlett. Kross had a dramatic, black and white entrance that was filled with smoke. Red flashing lights filled the arena as the sinister duo entered the ring.

Kross easily defeated his opponent Leon Ruff, executing two Doomsday Saito Suplexes followed by the Kross Jacket for the victory.

Other moments from NXT included Johnny Gargano defeating Dominik Dijakovic; Akira Tozawa defeating Jack Gallagher as part of the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament; Chelsea Green defeating Xia Li with help from Aliyah; Kushida defeating Jake Atlas as part of the tournament; and Cameron Grimes defeating Denzel Dejournette before he was taken out by Finn Balor.