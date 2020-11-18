WWE stars Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston and Big E of The New Day are heading to Xbox's Gears 5 as playable characters.

Woods made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday alongside artwork of himself, Kingston and Big E wearing the game's signature Cog armor.

"After playing @GearsofWar for years (& reading the books) I'm happy to announce that myself @TrueKofi & @WWEBigE somehow convinced them make us playable dlc characters in #Gears5 @Xbox," Woods said.

"If you thought getting popped by gnashers got on your nerves, wait until its us doing it," he continued.

Xbox has yet to announce a release date for The New Day in Gears 5.

Actor and former WWE star Dave Bautista was previously added to the game as a playable character.

Gears 5 was released in September 2019 for the Xbox One and PC. The title receives enhancements if played on Microsoft's recently released next-generation console, Xbox Series X.

Woods and Kingston, the current Raw Tag Team Champions, will be battling SmackDown Tag Team Champions Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits Sunday at WWE Survivor Series. The annual pay-per-view event pits the best of Raw and SmackDown against each other to determine the superior brand.