John Cena made a surprise return and confronted Roman Reigns following the main event of WWE Money in the Bank.

Cena arrived onto the scene in front of a sold-out crowd at the Dickie Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, on Sunday after Reigns had successfully defended his Universal Championship against Edge.

The Head of the Table was in control for a majority of the match until Edge mounted a comeback by sending Reigns through a ringside barricade with a Spear. Reigns then tried to deliver a Superman Punch, but the attack accidentally took out referee Charles Robinson.

Reigns, with the referee out, grabbed a leg of a steel chair to use on Edge. The Rated R Superstar was instead able to use to chair leg on Reigns as he applied a Crossface submission hold. Newly crowned SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos came down to the ring to help Reigns, but they were stoped by Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

Reigns then received help from Seth Rollins who had just lost the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match earlier in the night and has blamed Edge for taking title matches away from him. Rollins kicked Edge in the head before exiting.

Edge was able to recover and nailed Reigns with a Spear, but no referee was around to make a three count. A new referee ran down to the ring but only reached a two count as Edge pinned Reigns. Rollins returned and Reigns took advantage of the distraction by taking Edge out with his own Spear to win the match and remain Universal Champion.

The champ then grabbed a microphone and said the entire world can now acknowledge him as Cena's music came on. Cena entered the ring to a loud ovation and had a stare down with Reigns as Money in the Bank went off the air.

Big E was the big winner in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, and can now challenge for the WWE Championship or Universal Championship at any time.

Riddle, John Morrison, Ricochet, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins , King Nakamura and Drew McIntyre also competed in the violent bout. McIntyre, who at point appeared poised to win, was attacked by Jinder Mahal 's bodyguards Veer and Shanky.

Mahal himself also came out and whacked McIntyre with a steel chair multiple times until Veer and Shanky dragged him away, taking the Scottish Warrior out of the match. Other highlights included Rollins sending Owens through a ladder with a Powerbomb and Big E performing a Big Ending to Rollins from the top of ladder before he retrieved the briefcase.

The Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match kicked off the event with Alexa Bliss, Nikki A.S.H., Zelina Vega, Liv Morgan, Natalya, Tamina, Asuka and Naomi competing.

Natalya and Tamina, the Women's Tag Team Champions, worked together throughout the bout. Nikki A.S.H., which stands for almost a superhero, took out everybody by performing a Cross Body from the top of a ladder.

The demented Bliss used her supernatural powers to mind control Vega and send her walking down a ladder and away from the briefcase. Bliss also nailed Nikki A.S.H. with a Sister Abigail before every competitor teamed up to bury Bliss in a pile of ladders.

Each grappler then scaled a ladder in the hopes of grabbing the briefcase. Nikki A.S.H., during the commotion, was able to sneak up the ladder and grab the briefcase to earn the surprise victory. Nikki A.S.H. can now challenge for the Raw or SmackDown Women's Championships at any time.