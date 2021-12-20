WWE's Liv Morgan continued her heated rivalry with Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch by attacking her at a training facility.

Morgan arrived onto the scene with a bandaged arm and a kendo stick as she looked to interrupt Lynch's training session in the clip released on Sunday.

Morgan waited for the perfect moment to strike and used the kendo stick on a red-haired women who resembled Lynch.

Lynch was two-steps ahead, however, and had used the other woman as a decoy. Lynch appeared behind Morgan and took the kendo stick away. The champ landed a couple of blows with the kendo stick until Morgan recovered.

Morgan kicked her rival in the face after a tug-of-war match with the kendo stick and used the weapon on Lynch's back until she escaped the training ring.

Lynch defends her Raw Women's Championship against Morgan at the Day 1 pay-per-view event, which takes place on New Year's Day. Lynch cheated to win the last time she faced Morgan by illegally using the ring ropes.

The Man, on Raw, had crushed Morgan's arm using the steel steps. It was after the brutal assault that Lynch agreed to a rematch.