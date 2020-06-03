Former WWE star JTG paid homage to his former tag team partner, the late Shad Gaspard, Wednesday on professional wrestling talk show The Bump.

JTG and Gaspard competed together in WWE from 2006 to 2010 as Cryme Tyme. JTG referred to Gaspard as his big brother.

"He radiated positive energy when you were around him. He would like to make you laugh and smile," JTG said.

"The love and support has been amazing and it definitely helped me with my grieving and mourning process. I never had a situation like this hit so close to home," he continued.

JTG also discussed Cryme Tyme's memorable partnership with John Cena in 2008.

"That was the most fun I had in my career. John Cena taught us a lot, especially working the house shows, the live events with him. He was teaching us a lot of hints and tips, a lot of unwritten rules in the business. Helping us to get to that level," he said.

Gaspard died at the age of 39 in May. He was reported missing and lost at sea after he entered the waters of Venice Beach with his 10-year-old son.

Gaspard and his son got caught in a strong rip current. The boy was saved by rescuers and did not require medical treatment. Gaspard's body washed ashore days later.