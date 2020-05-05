A WWE special, titled WWE's Greatest Ladder Matches, will air Saturday at 8 p.m. EDT, Fox announced.

The special will highlight classic Ladder matches from throughout WWE's history, featuring some of the biggest professional wrestling stars of all time.

John Cena, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Stone Cold Steve Austin, Becky Lynch, Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Charlotte Flair, Edge, Randy Orton and many more will be showcased.

A Ladder match involves grapplers attempting to climb a ladder in order to retrieve a championship title or the Money in the Bank briefcase which allows superstars to be granted a championship match at anytime.

WWE's Greatest Ladder Matches comes one day before the company airs the Money in the Bank pay-per-view event on Sunday at 7 p.m. EDT.

This year, the Men's and Women's Money in the Bank Ladder matches will be taking place simultaneously at WWE headquarters in Stamford. The competitors will start on the ground floor of the office space and race each other to the rooftop where the Money in the Bank briefcases are being held above a ring.