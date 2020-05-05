A Ladder match involves grapplers attempting to climb a ladder in order to retrieve a championship title or the Money in the Bank briefcase which allows superstars to be granted a championship match at anytime.
WWE's Greatest Ladder Matches comes one day before the company airs the Money in the Bank pay-per-view event on Sunday at 7 p.m. EDT.
This year, the Men's and Women's Money in the Bank Ladder matches will be taking place simultaneously at WWE headquarters in Stamford. The competitors will start on the ground floor of the office space and race each other to the rooftop where the Money in the Bank briefcases are being held above a ring.
